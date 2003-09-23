One Tree Hill
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2003)
In a small North Carolina town, two estranged half brothers carry on very different lives. Basketball prodigy Nathan Scott has inherited the throne of high school popularity once held by his father, Dan, while Lucas Scott, also a talented player, stays an outsider. Spending nights shooting hoops on a riverfront court, Lucas remains the son Dan never acknowledged. Now, Lucas' and Nathan's paths intersect for the first time.
Full House (1987)
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1987)
Comedian Bob Saget stars in this heartfelt comedy series as Danny, a widowed father raising three young daughters with the help of his rebel brother-in-law (John Stamos) and offbeat best bud (Dave Coulier). Living under one roof, these friends experience the trials of parenthood along with their fair share of laughs and life lessons.
Family Matters
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
National Lampoon's Vacation
R • Family, Comedy • Movie (1983)
National Lampoon's Vacation (1983) stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo. The Griswolds (Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo) and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World.
Natural Born Killers
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1994)
A young couple blast their way across the country--and into media stardom--in Oliver Stone's controversial look at violence and the media.
