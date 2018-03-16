When tattooed, sweet-talking Josie (Sophie Turner) struts into town, heads turn as she strikes up relationships with punk Gator and loner Hank (Dylan McDermott). But her true intentions are far more sinister as her dark past comes to light.
Literally, Right Before Aaron
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
Adam (Justin Long) is definitely still in love with his ex (Cobie Smulders). So when he shows up at her wedding to prove that he's moved on, a series of funny and awkward encounters only confirms he's more in love with her than ever.
Curvature
Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2018)
A scientist must break into a top-secret facility in order to travel back in time and prevent a murder after receiving a mysterious phone call from herself.
