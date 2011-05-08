Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
Lego Masters
TVG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Twelve teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.
Family Guy
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Lego Masters
TVG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
9-1-1: Lone Star
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
American Dad!
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2005)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Simpsons
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1988)
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Deputy
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Duncanville
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Outmatched
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Prodigal Son
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
TVPG • Sports, Wrestling • TV Series (2019)
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Kitchen Nightmares
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
Malcolm in the Middle
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The Cleveland Show
TV14 • Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Military & War, Sitcom • TV Series (1972)
Hell's Kitchen
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
Prison Break
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
Lethal Weapon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The Bernie Mac Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
The Last Man on Earth
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2013)
Star
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2016)
The Mick
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
Raising Hope
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Almost Family
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
The Orville
TV14 • Comedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
24
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Beat Shazam
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Lie to Me
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Wayward Pines
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Bordertown
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Bless the Harts
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Shots Fired
TV14 • Crime, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)
Rosewood
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Sleepy Hollow
TV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Lucas Bros. Moving Co.
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
The Exorcist
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Second Chance
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Stone Quackers
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
