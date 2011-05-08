The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.
Bob's Burgers
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
Lego Masters
TVG • Reality, Game Shows • TV Series (2020)
Twelve teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.
