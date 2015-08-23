Fear the Walking Dead
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Fear the Walking Dead AMC’s new companion series to The Walking Dead, goes back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, to a time when life as everyone knew it was upended for reasons unknown.
Preacher
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
AMC's Preacher is a supernatural, twisted and darkly comedic drama that follows a West Texas preacher, Jesse Custer, his badass ex-girlfriend, Tulip and an Irish vagabond named Cassidy.
The Son
TV14 • Drama, Western • TV Series (2017)
The sweeping family saga The Son follows Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) as he builds a Texas oil dynasty.
The Killing
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
An addictive crime drama with dark twists, The Killing tracks the murder of a Seattle teenager and the gripping investigation it sparks.
The Terror
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2018)
The Terror is an anthology series exploring historical speculative fiction based on true events.
