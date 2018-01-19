A country music super-star returns to his hometown after leaving his love behind 8 years ago.
Run the Race
PG • Drama • Movie (2018)
Two desperate brothers sacrifice to earn a college scholarship and the brothers' ticket out of town. When a devastating injury puts Zach-and his dreams-on the sidelines, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and point Zach toward hope.
Barefoot
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
The "black sheep" son of a wealthy family meets a young psychiatric patient who's been raised in isolation her entire life. He takes the woman home for his brother's wedding to convince his family that he's changed his life.
Touched With Fire
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2016)
From Executive Producer Spike Lee. Katie Holmes and Luke Kirby star as bipolar poets who begin a romance that puts their hearts (and minds) to the ultimate test.
The Party
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
"Deliciously wicked fun" ensues when a group of friends get together to discover secrets, sex & lies.
