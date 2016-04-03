Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
Animation, International • TV Series (2020)
Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she started playing, so she puts all her skill points into defense until she can't even move. Somehow it works better than anyone expected. Now she's got followers??
Infinite Dendrogram
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Reiji Mukudori has entered the VRMMO world of Infinite Dendrogram where anything is possible. After being welcomed into the game by his brother Shuu, he discovers that war is coming. Can he and Shuu save their fellow PCs from annihilation?
Plunderer
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
In the world of Alcia, everyone has a number seared onto their body. This "Count" either goes up or down, dependent upon how a person chooses to live. But no one wants to reach 0. Because if you do, you'll be sent to the Abyss!
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
