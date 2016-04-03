My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
Animation, International • TV Series (2020)
Maple doesn't want to experience pain in the VRMMO game she started playing, so she puts all her skill points into defense until she can't even move. Somehow it works better than anyone expected. Now she's got followers??
Infinite Dendrogram
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Reiji Mukudori has entered the VRMMO world of Infinite Dendrogram where anything is possible. After being welcomed into the game by his brother Shuu, he discovers that war is coming. Can he and Shuu save their fellow PCs from annihilation?
Plunderer
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
In the world of Alcia, everyone has a number seared onto their body. This "Count" either goes up or down, dependent upon how a person chooses to live. But no one wants to reach 0. Because if you do, you'll be sent to the Abyss!
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
Start watching Funimation
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
Animation, International • TV Series (2020)
Infinite Dendrogram
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Plunderer
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Fairy Tail
TV14 • Animation, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Yu Yu Hakusho
TVPG • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1992)
High School DxD
TVMA • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Overlord
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Fruits Basket (2019)
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2019)
ID: INVADED
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Samurai Champloo
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Wise Man's Grandchild
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Noragami
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
(Dub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
Trigun
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
Fairy gone
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
The Future Diary
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Initial D
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (1998)
Danganronpa: The Animation
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Demon Lord, Retry!
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Kochoki
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
GANGSTA.
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2015)
Kamisama Kiss
TVPG • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Psycho-Pass
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Drifters
Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2016)
Soul Eater
TV14 • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2008)
Snow White With the Red Hair
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2015)
Guilty Crown
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2011)
Dragonar Academy
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Date A Live
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Hellsing
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2001)
Maken-Ki! Battling Venus
TVMA • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2011)
Smile Down the Runway
Animation, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Ouran High School Host Club
TV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Kaze no Stigma
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2007)
Afro Samurai
TVMA • Anime, Martial Arts • TV Series (2009)
Code Geass
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
D.Gray-man
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
AZUR LANE
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Outlaw Star
TV14 • Western, Anime • TV Series (1998)
Black Lagoon
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
(Dub) Afro Samurai Resurrection
TVMA • Action, Animation • Movie (2009)
(Dub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
(Dub) Dragon Age: Dawn of the Seeker
Videogames, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
(Dub) Mass Effect: Paragon Lost
TVMA • Anime, Adventure • Movie (2013)
(Sub) Akira
R • Anime, Action • Movie (1988)
(Sub) Fafner: Heaven and Earth
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2010)
(Sub) Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2012)
(Sub) Trigun: Badlands Rumble
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • Movie (2010)
.hack//Roots
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2006)
.hack//SIGN
TVY7 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2002)
A3!
Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Absolute Duo
TVMA • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2015)
Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero
TVMA • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Afro Samurai
TVMA • Anime, Martial Arts • TV Series (2009)
After School Dice Club
TVPG • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Afterlost
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Air Gear
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Aquarion
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2005)
Aquarion EVOL
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Aria: The Scarlet Ammo
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
ASTRA LOST IN SPACE
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Attack on Titan: Junior High
TV14 • Comedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
AZUR LANE
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Baka and Test: Summon the Beasts
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
Basilisk
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2005)
BEM
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Big Windup
TV14 • Anime, Sports • TV Series (2007)
Black Blood Brothers
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2006)
Black Butler: Book of Circus
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Black Cat
TVPG • Anime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2008)
Black Lagoon
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Blood Blockade Battlefront
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Blood-C
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2011)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
Animation, International • TV Series (2020)
Brothers Conflict
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Buddy Complex
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Case file n°221 : Kabukicho
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
A Certain Magical Index
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2008)
A Certain Scientific Railgun
TV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Chaos Dragon
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Chrome Shelled Regios
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2009)
Claymore
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2007)
Code Geass
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
Code: Breaker
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Cop Craft
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Corpse Princess
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2008)
Cowboy Bebop
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1998)
D-Frag!
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
D. Gray-man HALLOW
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2016)
D.Gray-man
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Dagashi Kashi
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Dance With Devils
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2015)
Danganronpa: The Animation
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Darker Than Black
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Date A Live
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Death Parade
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Demon Lord, Retry!
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Desert Punk
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2004)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!
TV14 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Devil May Cry
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Dimension W
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Divine Gate
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Dragonar Academy
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Dragonaut: The Resonance
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Drifters
Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2016)
Eden of the East
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2009)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on