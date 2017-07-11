Party of Five follows the Acosta siblings, Emilio, Lucia, Beto, Valentina and baby Rafa, as they struggle to stay together in the wake of their parents’ deportation. Forced to shoulder professional and parenting responsibilities for which they are ill-equipped, the siblings must grow up quickly. Their journey is full of challenges as they find themselves having to defer their dreams, face prejudice and discrimination, and make sacrifices for each other. The Acostas must come to terms with who they are as a family and as Americans.