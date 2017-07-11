TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Bold Type reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet." The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.
Grown-ish
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Follow Zoey Johnson as she heads to college and begins her hilarious journey to adulthood.
Good Trouble
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Callie and Mariana Adams Foster venture to Los Angeles to start their adult lives and embark on their separate but intertwined journeys to change the world.
Everything's Gonna Be Okay
Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Australian twenty-something Nicholas is left to take care of his two American teenage half-sisters after the death of their father. Nicholas hasn’t been particularly present in his siblings’ lives, and now his sisters have to cope with not only a devastating loss but the reality that their neurotic, ill-equipped brother is all they have. But he tries! He tries so, so hard.
Party of Five
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Party of Five follows the Acosta siblings, Emilio, Lucia, Beto, Valentina and baby Rafa, as they struggle to stay together in the wake of their parents’ deportation. Forced to shoulder professional and parenting responsibilities for which they are ill-equipped, the siblings must grow up quickly. Their journey is full of challenges as they find themselves having to defer their dreams, face prejudice and discrimination, and make sacrifices for each other. The Acostas must come to terms with who they are as a family and as Americans.
