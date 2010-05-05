Strike Back
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
A former U.S. Special Forces operative joins forces with a stealth British military unit.
Contagion
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Steven Soderbergh creates a 'germophobe's nightmare' (Variety) in this harrowing thriller about the outbreak of a deadly virus.
I, Robot
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2004)
Will Smith plays a technology-averse cop in the near-future who becomes convinced that a robot is responsible for a scientist's murder.
Bad Times at the El Royale
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Several strangers meet up at a rundown Lake Tahoe hotel in 1969 for a violent and fateful night filled with wild twists and turns.
The Predator
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can prevent the end of the human race.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Jett
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Warrior
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
The Meg
PG-13 • Action, Horror • Movie (2018)
Banshee
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2013)
Warrior
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Outcast
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2016)
Hunted
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Jett
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Strike Back: Origins
TVMA • Military & War, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
C.B. Strike
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Rellik
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The Knick
TVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2017)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Dead Don't Die
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2019)
The Big Year
PG • Comedy • Movie (2011)
War Dogs
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Stay
R • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Replicas
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Collision
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2013)
Down and Out in Beverly Hills
R • Comedy • Movie (1986)
The Meg
PG-13 • Action, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
R • Drama, History • Movie (2007)
Black Knight
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Deadpool 2
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Date Movie
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
Night School
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Crow
R • Action, Fantasy • Movie (1994)
Spill
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Get On Up
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
Tag
R • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Nocturnal Animals
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2016)
White Oleander
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2002)
Robin Hood
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Another Earth
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
The Good Son
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1993)
Uncle Drew
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Skyscraper
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
That Thing You Do!
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
Life
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Turistas
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Death Sentence
R • Legal, Drama • Movie (2007)
Crazy Rich Asians
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
The First Purge
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2018)
Lying and Stealing
TV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
Troll 2
PG-13 • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (1991)
See No Evil
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2006)
The Hate U Give
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Galveston
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Ski School
R • Comedy • Movie (1991)
Little Shop of Horrors
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1986)
The Crow: City of Angels
R • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (1996)
The Night Before
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Ocean's 8
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Bay
R • Horror, Drama • Movie (2012)
Halloween
R • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Adventures in Babysitting
Comedy, Kids • Movie (1987)
The Sitter
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
She's the One
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1996)
Jackie Chan's First Strike
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (1997)
Mr. Wonderful
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Breaking In
PG-13 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Masquerade
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1988)
Bad Parents
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (2014)
The Darkest Minds
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
The Tree of Life
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2011)
Raise the Titanic
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1980)
Super Troopers 2
R • Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Operative
TVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2019)
Dragged Across Concrete
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
The Crow: Salvation
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2000)
Cowboys & Aliens
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2011)
Troll
PG-13 • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (1986)
Bandidas
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Little Manhattan
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Meatballs 4
R • Comedy • Movie (1992)
(Sub) The Way of the Dragon (Eng Sub)
R • Sports, Action • Movie (1973)
10 to Midnight
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (1983)
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
R • Comedy, Crime • Movie (1997)
After Hours
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1985)
Alfie
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
All the Right Moves
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (1983)
Amelie (Eng Sub)
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
The American
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2010)
American Pie
R • Comedy • Movie (1999)
American Pie 2
R • Comedy • Movie (2001)
American Wedding
R • Comedy • Movie (2003)
An American Werewolf in London
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1981)
Annapolis
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2006)
The Art of Getting By
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Astronaut Farmer
PG • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2007)
Autumn in New York
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2000)
Away from Her
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2007)
Bad Boys
R • Drama • Movie (1983)
Bad Influence
R • Thriller • Movie (1990)
Bad Lieutenant
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1992)
Bad Parents
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (2014)
The Beautician and the Beast
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1997)
Beautiful Girls
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
Bee Season
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2005)
Ben
PG • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1972)
Best Laid Plans
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (1999)
Beyond the Reach
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Big Boss
R • Martial Arts, Action • Movie (1971)
Bigger
PG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2018)
Billy Madison
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1995)
Biloxi Blues
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
BlacKKKlansman
R • Crime, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Blood Simple
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1985)
Brighton Beach Memoirs
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1986)
Bringing Down The House
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2003)
Broken Arrow
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Bruce Lee - The Man/The Myth
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (1985)
Bruce Lee, The Legend
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (1985)
Bruce Lee: His Last Days, His Last Nights
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Buried
R • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2010)
Calendar Girls
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Can't Buy Me Love
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1987)
Capricorn One
TV14 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1978)
Cast Away
PG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2000)
Caveman
PG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (1981)
CB4
R • Comedy • Movie (1993)
The Change-Up
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Chicago
PG-13 • Crime, Musicals • Movie (2002)
Cinema Paradiso (Eng Sub)
PG • Drama, International • Movie (1990)
Class
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1983)
Clerks
R • Comedy • Movie (1994)
Code 46
R • Romance, Science Fiction • Movie (2004)
Cold Creek Manor
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Cold Mountain
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2003)
Collision
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2013)
Commando
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1985)
Congo
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)
A Cool, Dry Place
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1998)
Cost of a Soul
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2011)
The Count of Monte Cristo
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2002)

