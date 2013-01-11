Banshee
Banshee
Jett
Jett
The Knick
The Knick
Hunted
Hunted
Quarry
Quarry

CINEMAX

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SpotlightDrama MoviesComedy MoviesAction MoviesHorror MoviesAnimated TVSeriesMoviesMovies A-ZLive
BansheeTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
JettTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The KnickTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2014)
HuntedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2012)
QuarryTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2016)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Space Jam: A New LegacyPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Space JamPG • Sports, Family • Movie (1996)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Miss SloaneR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Halloween: ResurrectionR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Mystery, Horror • Movie (2017)
Halloween H2O: 20 Years LaterR • Horror • Movie (1998)
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1R • Drama, Western • Movie (2024)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
The Hangover Part IIR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Pitch Perfect 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Ocean's ElevenPG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Crime, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Furiosa: A Mad Max SagaR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
EpicPG • Animation, Action and Adventure • Movie (2013)
ContagionPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Hall PassR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Last EmperorPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action and Adventure • Movie (2018)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Miss SloaneR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1R • Drama, Western • Movie (2024)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
ContagionPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
The Last EmperorPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1971)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
RoomR • Drama • Movie (2015)
InconceivableR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Life of PiTVPG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2015)
Working GirlsTVMA • Drama • Movie (1987)
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With MeR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1992)
Joker: Folie à DeuxR • Crime, Musicals • Movie (2024)
Shot CallerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
My Dead DadTVMA • Drama • Movie (2022)
Blood SimpleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1985)
JokerR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
Beasts of the Southern WildPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Kiss of the Spider WomanR • Drama • Movie (1985)
The JudgeR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
PapillonR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)
Leave No TracePG • Drama • Movie (2018)
The EastPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Godzilla, King of the Monsters!Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (1956)
This Is Not a War StoryTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
ColetteR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2018)
Won't Back DownPG • Drama • Movie (2012)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama • Movie (1991)
Sweet DreamsPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1985)
Our Kind of TraitorR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
AniaraR • Drama, Aliens • Movie (2018)
Shut InPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2016)
StonewallR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
Smoking TigersTV14 • Drama • Movie (2023)
Broken CityR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2013)
Man DownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Notorious Bettie PageR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2005)
Megan LeaveyPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
TranceR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Man Who Invented ChristmasPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Patti Cake$R • Drama, Coming of Age • Movie (2017)
Brian BanksPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2019)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Space JamPG • Sports, Family • Movie (1996)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Hangover Part IIR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Pitch Perfect 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Hall PassR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
Get Him to the GreekR • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Adult Best FriendsTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2025)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
Grudge MatchPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2013)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's DeadPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
Super Troopers 2R • Cops & Detectives, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Christmas with the KranksPG • Family, Holiday • Movie (2004)
BuffaloedComedy • Movie (2019)
Mom and Dad Save the WorldPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1992)
The InternshipPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2013)
Head OfficePG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1986)
A Thousand WordsPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2012)
Waitress: The MusicalTV14 • Concerts, Musicals • Movie (2023)
VolunteersR • Comedy • Movie (1985)
Parental GuidancePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Odd JobsPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1986)
SwitchR • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (1991)
Son of GodzillaPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1967)
Mothra vs. Godzilla (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1964)
The ManR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2005)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Furiosa: A Mad Max SagaR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Shazam!PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Repo MenTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action and Adventure • Movie (2018)
Godzilla Raids Again (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1959)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Godzilla vs. BiollantePG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1989)
Godzilla vs. MechagodzillaPG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1974)
Collision CoursePG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1989)
Shazam! Fury of the GodsPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpirePG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Green ZoneR • Thriller, Spies • Movie (2010)
Godzilla vs. MegalonG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1973)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Black AdamTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
MacGruberR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Halloween: ResurrectionR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
Halloween H2O: 20 Years LaterR • Horror • Movie (1998)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Crime, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
ScannersR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1981)
The Killing of a Sacred DeerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Nun IIR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
TrapPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2024)
My Soul to TakeR • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2010)
The PossessionPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
ExtractionR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The ApparitionPG-13 • Horror • Movie (2012)
Body at Brighton RockR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Space Jam: A New LegacyPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Space JamPG • Sports, Family • Movie (1996)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
EpicPG • Animation, Action and Adventure • Movie (2013)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
Fantastic PlanetPG • Animation, Fantasy • Movie (1973)
BansheeTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2013)
JettTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The KnickTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2014)
HuntedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2012)
TrackersTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2020)
QuarryTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2016)
Reframed: Next Gen NarrativesTVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2025)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Space Jam: A New LegacyPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Space JamPG • Sports, Family • Movie (1996)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Miss SloaneR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Halloween: ResurrectionR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2002)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Mystery, Horror • Movie (2017)
Halloween H2O: 20 Years LaterR • Horror • Movie (1998)
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1R • Drama, Western • Movie (2024)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael MyersR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1995)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
The Hangover Part IIR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Pitch Perfect 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Ocean's ElevenPG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Hidden FiguresPG • Space, Black Stories • Movie (2016)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Crime, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Furiosa: A Mad Max SagaR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
EpicPG • Animation, Action and Adventure • Movie (2013)
ContagionPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Hall PassR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Last EmperorPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action and Adventure • Movie (2018)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Ocean's TwelvePG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2004)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Shazam! Fury of the GodsPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Shazam!PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Red Riding HoodPG-13 • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1971)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
MacGruberR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
MojaveR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
A History of ViolenceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
Get Him to the GreekR • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
ScannersR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1981)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Shape of WaterR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
RoomR • Drama • Movie (2015)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Horror, Action and Adventure • Movie (2012)
Adult Best FriendsTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2025)
AftermathR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
AniaraR • Drama, Aliens • Movie (2018)
The ApparitionPG-13 • Horror • Movie (2012)
ArcticPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Art of Getting ByPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Beasts of the Southern WildPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Black AdamTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Blood SimpleR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1985)
Body at Brighton RockR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Brian BanksPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2019)
Bring Her BackR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Broken CityR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2013)
BuffaloedComedy • Movie (2019)
CatfishPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Chasing MavericksPG • Sports, Biography • Movie (2012)
Christmas with the KranksPG • Family, Holiday • Movie (2004)
A Clockwork OrangeR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1971)
ColetteR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2018)
Collision CoursePG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1989)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
ContagionPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
The Darkest MindsPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
The DaytrippersR • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Destroy All MonstersG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1968)
Dim Sum FuneralR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's DeadPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
Due DateTV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The EastPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
EpicPG • Animation, Action and Adventure • Movie (2013)
ExtractionR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural HistoryTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Fantastic PlanetPG • Animation, Fantasy • Movie (1973)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
FlashpointR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1984)
For All MankindTVPG • Family, Space • Movie (1989)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Full Metal JacketR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1987)
Furiosa: A Mad Max SagaR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Get Him to the GreekR • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Ghidorah, the Three-Headed MonsterTVPG • International, Science Fiction • Movie (1965)
Ghost Dog: The Way of the SamuraiR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2000)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
GodzillaTVPG • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1956)
Godzilla Raids Again (Eng Sub)TVPG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1959)
Godzilla vs. BiollantePG • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1989)
Godzilla vs. GiganPG • Science Fiction • Movie (1972)
Godzilla vs. King GhidorahTVPG • Action and Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
Godzilla vs. MechagodzillaPG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1974)
Godzilla vs. MegalonG • Science Fiction, International • Movie (1973)
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpirePG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Godzilla, King of the Monsters!Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (1956)
The Greatest ShowmanPG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Green ZoneR • Thriller, Spies • Movie (2010)
Grudge MatchPG-13 • Boxing, Sports • Movie (2013)
Hail Satan?R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Hall PassR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Beasts of the Southern WildPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
InconceivableR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Chasing MavericksPG • Sports, Biography • Movie (2012)
The ManR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2005)
The Last EmperorPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
Super Troopers 2R • Cops & Detectives, Comedy • Movie (2018)

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