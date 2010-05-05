A former U.S. Special Forces operative joins forces with a stealth British military unit.
Contagion
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Steven Soderbergh creates a 'germophobe's nightmare' (Variety) in this harrowing thriller about the outbreak of a deadly virus.
I, Robot
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2004)
Will Smith plays a technology-averse cop in the near-future who becomes convinced that a robot is responsible for a scientist's murder.
Bad Times at the El Royale
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Several strangers meet up at a rundown Lake Tahoe hotel in 1969 for a violent and fateful night filled with wild twists and turns.
The Predator
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can prevent the end of the human race.
