After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
Wrong Man
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
In "Wrong Man," a series by award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, a team of esteemed experts re-investigate the cases of three inmates who have been locked up for decades and claim they're innocent.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
The Vow
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
A young married woman loses her memory after a car crash - can her disconsolate husband convince his wife to fall in love with him all over again? With Sam Neill, Jessica Lange.
