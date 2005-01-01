Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
Wrong Man
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
In "Wrong Man," a series by award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, a team of esteemed experts re-investigate the cases of three inmates who have been locked up for decades and claim they're innocent.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
The Vow
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
A young married woman loses her memory after a car crash - can her disconsolate husband convince his wife to fall in love with him all over again? With Sam Neill, Jessica Lange.
Start watching Starz®
Add Starz® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
FeaturedStarz OriginalsMoviesComedyDramaActionKidsMovies A-Z
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Wrong Man
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The Vow
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Luther
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Night at the Museum
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
xXx
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Emanuel
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Meet the Blacks
R • Comedy • Movie (2016)
The Equalizer 2
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
13 Going on 30
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Colombiana
TV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2011)
Dublin Murders
TVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Beauty Shop
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2005)
Barbershop
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2002)
Forrest Gump
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1994)
Grandma
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
The Family Man
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Disney's A Christmas Carol
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (2009)
Snowtime!
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2015)
In the Long Run
TV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Venom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Serendipity
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Never Die Alone
R • Adventure, Crime • Movie (2004)
Major Payne
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Notorious
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2009)
SuperFly
R • Adventure, Crime • Movie (2018)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2008)
Leavenworth
TVMA • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Toy Story 3
G • Classics, Kids • Movie (2010)
Ice Age: The Meltdown
TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Escape Room
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2019)
Miss Bala
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Good Dinosaur
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2015)
The Girl in the Spider's Web
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
Holmes & Watson
PG-13 • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
The Big Lebowski
R • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1998)
White Boy Rick
R • Legal, Crime • Movie (2018)
Tron: Legacy
PG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
American Gods
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Searching
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Tangled
PG • Musicals, Kids • Movie (2010)
Wreck-It Ralph
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Brave
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2012)
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Wrong Man
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Power Confidential
TVMA • News, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2019)
The Spanish Princess
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
The White Princess
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
The White Queen
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Dublin Murders
TVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Vida
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Rook
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Leavenworth
TVMA • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Sweetbitter
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
American Gods
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Now Apocalypse
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Howards End
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
America To Me
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • TV Series (2018)
Camelot (2011)
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The Girlfriend Experience
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2016)
Ash vs Evil Dead
TVMA • Comedy, Horror • TV Series (2015)
The Missing
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Black Sails
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Party Down
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Spartacus (2010)
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Magic City
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Venom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2008)
The Equalizer 2
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Major Payne
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Osmosis Jones
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2001)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Brightburn
R • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2019)
Escape Room
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2019)
White Boy Rick
R • Legal, Crime • Movie (2018)
Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Slender Man
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
Smokin' Aces
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Holmes & Watson
PG-13 • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
SuperFly
R • Adventure, Crime • Movie (2018)
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
PG-13 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2018)
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
R • Comedy • Movie (1996)
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2003)
Spaceballs
PG • Family, Science Fiction • Movie (1987)
Scarface
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Notorious
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2009)
Night of the Living Dead
TV14 • Classics, Thriller • Movie (1968)
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2005)
Pet Sematary
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1989)
El Dorado
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1967)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Waist Deep
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2006)
Secondhand Lions
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Unseen
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Meet the Blacks
R • Comedy • Movie (2016)
Land of the Lost
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Soul Food
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1997)
Alpha
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2018)
The Family I Had
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Pride & Prejudice
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Miss Bala
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Coneheads
PG • Comedy • Movie (1993)
Skeleton Key, The
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The Grey
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2012)
The Girl in the Spider's Web
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Darkness Falls
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Cry-Baby
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1990)
The Possession of Hannah Grace
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Marked for Death
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (1990)
The Butterfly Effect
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2004)
Tango & Cash
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
The Thing
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1982)
Premonition
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
The Fly
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (1986)
City of Ember
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2008)
The Burbs
PG • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (1989)
The Great Outdoors
PG • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Romeo & Juliet
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
American Me
R • Legal, Crime • Movie (1992)
Forrest Gump
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1994)
Down Periscope
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1996)
Unthinkable
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Tales from the Hood
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (1995)
For Richer or Poorer
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1997)
Weird Science
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
Searching
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2018)
BASEketball
R • Comedy • Movie (1998)
Deep Cover
R • Crime, Action • Movie (1992)
Masters of the Universe
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1987)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Major Payne
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Osmosis Jones
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2001)
Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Smokin' Aces
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Holmes & Watson
PG-13 • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
R • Comedy • Movie (1996)
Spaceballs
PG • Family, Science Fiction • Movie (1987)
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2005)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
The Bernie Mac Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
Secondhand Lions
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Meet the Blacks
R • Comedy • Movie (2016)
Land of the Lost
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Soul Food
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1997)
Coneheads
PG • Comedy • Movie (1993)
Cry-Baby
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1990)
Malcolm & Eddie
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
The Burbs
PG • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (1989)
The Great Outdoors
PG • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Forrest Gump
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1994)
Down Periscope
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1996)
Tales from the Hood
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (1995)
For Richer or Poorer
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1997)
Weird Science
PG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
BASEketball
R • Comedy • Movie (1998)
Hot Fuzz
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
New in Town
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Paper Soldiers
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Pleasantville
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Up in Smoke
R • Comedy • Movie (1978)
The Whole Nine Yards
R • Comedy • Movie (2000)
Brewster's Millions
PG • Comedy • Movie (1985)
40 Days and 40 Nights
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Curly Sue
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
You, Me and Dupree
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
Toy Story 3
G • Classics, Kids • Movie (2010)
The Money Pit
PG • Comedy • Movie (1986)
Dragnet
PG-13 • Comedy, Crime • Movie (1987)
Party Down
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Honeymoon in Vegas
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1992)
Parenthood
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1989)
Just Go with It
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Wayne's World
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1992)
Tangled
PG • Musicals, Kids • Movie (2010)
The Jerk
R • Comedy • Movie (1979)
The Parent 'Hood
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1995)
Sanford and Son
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1972)
Hot Shots! Part Deux
PG-13 • Comedy, Military & War • Movie (1993)
Hot Shots!
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1991)
Ice Age: The Meltdown
TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Drunk Parents
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Cars 2
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2010)
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
R • Comedy • Movie (2006)
The Bounce Back
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Wet Hot American Summer
R • Comedy • Movie (2001)
The Blues Brothers
R • Comedy, Music • Movie (1980)
Army of Darkness
R • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1992)
The Great Scout & Cathouse Thursday
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (1975)
Mystery Men
PG-13 • Superheroes, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Brave
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2012)
Problem Child
PG • Comedy • Movie (1990)
Batteries Not Included
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1987)
Patch Adams
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Woo
R • Comedy • Movie (1998)
Space Chimps
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2008)
Good Times
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1974)
Outlander
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
White Boy Rick
R • Legal, Crime • Movie (2018)
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
SuperFly
R • Adventure, Crime • Movie (2018)
The Spanish Princess
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
American Gods
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (1989)
Scarface
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Notorious
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2009)
Waist Deep
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2006)
Secondhand Lions
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
The White Queen
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Dublin Murders
TVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Black Sails
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Texas Rising
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Soul Food
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1997)
Laramie
TVPG • Drama, Action • TV Series (1959)
Alpha
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2018)
The White Princess
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
Pride & Prejudice
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
Spartacus (2010)
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Luther
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Friday Night Lights
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
The Grey
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2012)
The Girl in the Spider's Web
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Vida
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Butterfly Effect
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2004)
Tango & Cash
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
The Fly
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (1986)
City of Ember
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2008)
Romeo & Juliet
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
American Me
R • Legal, Crime • Movie (1992)
Forrest Gump
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1994)
Unthinkable
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Searching
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Deep Cover
R • Crime, Action • Movie (1992)
Sweetbitter
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Secret Life of Bees
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2008)
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Return to Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (1993)
New in Town
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Waterworld
PG-13 • Thriller, Military & War • Movie (1995)
The Five Heartbeats
R • Musicals, Drama • Movie (1991)
The Rook
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Pleasantville
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Fallen
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1998)
Showgirls
NC-17 • Drama • Movie (1995)
Colombiana
TV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2011)
Scent of a Woman
R • Drama • Movie (1992)
American Gangster
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2007)
Brokeback Mountain
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
Every Secret Thing
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
River Runs Red
TV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
40 Days and 40 Nights
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Curly Sue
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
You, Me and Dupree
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
Fighting
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Backdraft
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1991)
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
Parenthood
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1989)
Assault on Precinct 13
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2005)
Hardball
PG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2001)
Tequila Sunrise
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1988)
Joe
R • Drama • Movie (2013)
The Rape of Recy Taylor
Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Untouchables
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1987)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Venom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
The Equalizer 2
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Major Payne
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Escape Room
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2019)
Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Smokin' Aces
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2007)
SuperFly
R • Adventure, Crime • Movie (2018)
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
PG-13 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2018)
Sonic Underground
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2004)
Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (1989)
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2003)
El Dorado
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1967)
Waist Deep
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2006)
Black Sails
TVMA • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Land of the Lost
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Texas Rising
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2015)
Laramie
TVPG • Drama, Action • TV Series (1959)
Alpha
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2018)
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Spartacus (2010)
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Miss Bala
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
The Grey
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2012)
Death Valley Days
TVPG • Western, Adventure • TV Series (1952)
Marked for Death
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (1990)
Tango & Cash
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
Transformers
TVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (1984)
Deep Cover
R • Crime, Action • Movie (1992)
Masters of the Universe
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1987)
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Hot Fuzz
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Return to Lonesome Dove
TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (1993)
Waterworld
PG-13 • Thriller, Military & War • Movie (1995)
Paper Soldiers
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2002)
Timecop
R • Time Travel, Action • Movie (1994)
The Wiz
G • Musicals, Kids • Movie (1978)
Colombiana
TV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2011)
Unleashed
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)
The Night of the Grizzly
G • Western, Adventure • Movie (1966)
Fighting
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Noose for a Gunman
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1960)
Backdraft
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1991)
Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2006)
The Corruptor
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1999)
Peter Pan
PG • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2003)
Assault on Precinct 13
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2005)
The Virginian
Western, Adventure • Movie (1946)
Tangled
PG • Musicals, Kids • Movie (2010)
Missing in Action
R • Military & War, Adventure • Movie (1984)
End of Days
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (1999)
Hot Shots! Part Deux
PG-13 • Comedy, Military & War • Movie (1993)
Hot Shots!
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1991)
Blue Crush
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2012)
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Boss Of Lonely Valley
TV14 • Action, Western • Movie (1937)
The Eagle
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Larry McMurtry's Streets of Laredo
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (1995)
Judgment Night
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1993)
Cheyenne
TVG • Action, Western • TV Series (1955)
The Great Scout & Cathouse Thursday
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (1975)
Dawn at Socorro
TVPG • Classics, Action • Movie (1954)
Miami Vice
R • Legal, Drama • Movie (2006)
Mystery Men
PG-13 • Superheroes, Comedy • Movie (1999)
The Ghost and the Darkness
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1996)
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2008)
Osmosis Jones
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2001)
Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
Sonic Underground
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2004)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Digimon Adventure
TVY7 • Action, Animation • TV Series (1999)
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1992)
City of Ember
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2008)
Transformers
TVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (1984)
The Wiz
G • Musicals, Kids • Movie (1978)
Toy Story 3
G • Classics, Kids • Movie (2010)
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)
Peter Pan
PG • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2003)
Tangled
PG • Musicals, Kids • Movie (2010)
Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Ice Age: The Meltdown
TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Cars 2
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Inspector Gadget: Original Series
TVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (1983)
Brave
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2012)
We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story
G • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (1993)
Batteries Not Included
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1987)
Space Chimps
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2008)
Monkey Trouble
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
My Little Pony: The Princess Promenade
TVY • Family, Animation • Movie (2006)
Sonic The Hedgehog
TVY • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (1993)
The Good Dinosaur
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2015)
Little Charmers
TVG • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Hotel for Dogs
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Night at the Museum
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Alice In Wonderland
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3
TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1990)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
TVY7 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (1983)
Littlest Pet Shop
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure
TVY • Family, Animation • Movie (2009)
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Wreck-It Ralph
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Heathcliff
Heathcliff
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (1984)
Across The Great Divide
G • Classics, Drama • Movie (1976)
Dr. Dolittle 3
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2006)
My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas
TVY • Family, Animation • Movie (2005)
My Little Pony Crystal Princess: The Runaway Rainbow
TVY • Family, Animation • Movie (2006)
Scaredy Squirrel
TVG • Kids, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Gnomeo & Juliet
G • Romance, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Super Mario World
TVY7 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (1991)
Nanny McPhee
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
A Simple Wish
PG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1997)
Bo On The Go!
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2007)
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2000)
Quest for Camelot
G • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (1998)
Garfield the Movie
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2004)
The Muppets
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars
TVG • Family, Drama • Movie (2012)
Cloak & Dagger
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1984)
Daddy Day Care
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)
Born To Be Wild
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1995)
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!
TVG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
Muppets Most Wanted
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Sabrina, The Animated Series
TVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (1999)
Doodlebops Rockin' Road Show
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Hansel and Gretel
TVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1987)
7th Dwarf, The
PG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2015)
Franny's Feet
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (2005)
The Brady Bunch Movie
PG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
G.I. Joe: The Movie
TVY • Action, Animation • Movie (1987)
The Doodlebops
TVY • Music, Kids • TV Series (2005)
Koala Kid
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2012)
Frankenweenie
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2012)
'neath The Arizona Skies
TVPG • Action, Western • Movie (1934)
(Dub) Big Fish & Begonia
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2016)
(Dub) Bleach: Memories of Nobody
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • Movie (2006)
(Dub) Inuyasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2002)
(Dub) InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2001)
(Dub) Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land Of Snow
TV14 • Anime, Animation • Movie (2004)
1 Billion Orgasms
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
12 Rounds
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
12 Rounds 2: Rel