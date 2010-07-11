Drugs: A multibillion-dollar industry that fuels crime and violence like no other substance on the planet. Turning cartel leaders into billionaires, the illegal drug industry also provides vital income to hundreds of thousands of poor workers across the globe
Locked Up Abroad
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
Locked Up Abroad tells first hand experiences of unsuspecting travelers who embarked on what they thought would be a vacation, only to barely make it home alive.
The Boonies
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
In the age of technology, the world is getting smaller. To escape, some people go to extreme lengths and places… redefining “off the grid.” Welcome to the Boonies.
Extreme Rescues
TV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Footage of real-life rescues captured by the rescuers themselves as they put their lives on the line saving others.
To Catch a Smuggler
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Millions of people enter the U.S. through the nation’s airports each year. It’s a nonstop human tidal wave, and hidden among them are an endless stream of contraband and ill intentions. Defending our borders are the vigilant men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, whose agencies make up a three-tiered defense of America’s airports. DHS will stop at nothing to catch a smuggler.
Start watching National Geographic Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.