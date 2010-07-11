Drugs, Inc.
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Drugs: A multibillion-dollar industry that fuels crime and violence like no other substance on the planet. Turning cartel leaders into billionaires, the illegal drug industry also provides vital income to hundreds of thousands of poor workers across the globe
Locked Up Abroad
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
Locked Up Abroad tells first hand experiences of unsuspecting travelers who embarked on what they thought would be a vacation, only to barely make it home alive.
The Boonies
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
In the age of technology, the world is getting smaller. To escape, some people go to extreme lengths and places… redefining “off the grid.” Welcome to the Boonies.
Extreme Rescues
TV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Footage of real-life rescues captured by the rescuers themselves as they put their lives on the line saving others.
To Catch a Smuggler
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Millions of people enter the U.S. through the nation’s airports each year. It’s a nonstop human tidal wave, and hidden among them are an endless stream of contraband and ill intentions. Defending our borders are the vigilant men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, whose agencies make up a three-tiered defense of America’s airports. DHS will stop at nothing to catch a smuggler.
Start watching National Geographic
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
Drugs, Inc.
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Locked Up Abroad
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
The Boonies
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Extreme Rescues
TV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
To Catch a Smuggler
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Hitler's Last Stand
TV14 • Military & War, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Underworld, Inc.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Lost Treasures of Egypt
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Superstructures: Engineering Marvels
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Great Shark Chow Down
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
Free Solo
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Buried Secrets of WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Legendary Catch
TVPG • Fishing, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Ultimate Survival WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Genius
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Whale That Ate Jaws: Eyewitness Report
TV14 • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Cave
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Nazi Megastructures
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Shark Movers: Deadly Cargo
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Sea of Shadows
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Cannibal Sharks
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Jane
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Man vs. Shark
TVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Forecast Shark Attack
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Apollo: Back to the Moon
TVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
The Armstrong Tapes
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Activate: The Global Citizen Movement
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Activate: The Global Citizen Movement
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Apollo: Back to the Moon
TVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
The Armstrong Tapes
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Boonies
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Buried Secrets of WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Cannibal Sharks
TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
The Cave
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Drugs, Inc.
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
Extreme Rescues
TV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Forecast Shark Attack
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Free Solo
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Genius
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2017)
Great Shark Chow Down
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
Hitler's Last Stand
TV14 • Military & War, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Jane
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Legendary Catch
TVPG • Fishing, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Locked Up Abroad
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
Lost Treasures of Egypt
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Man vs. Shark
TVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
Nazi Megastructures
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Sea of Shadows
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Shark Movers: Deadly Cargo
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Superstructures: Engineering Marvels
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
To Catch a Smuggler
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Ultimate Survival WWII
TV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2019)
Underworld, Inc.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
The Whale That Ate Jaws: Eyewitness Report
TV14 • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on