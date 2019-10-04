It started with a YouTube video: a sleeping child, oblivious to the clown slowly emerging from under her bed. Soon, more mysterious videos surfaced. Wrinkles The Clown explores the internet phenomenon and the hysteria it inspired.
The Wave
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Although anticipated, no one is really ready when the mountain pass above the scenic, narrow Norwegian fjord Geiranger collapses and creates an 85-meter high violent tsunami. A geologist is one of those caught in the middle of it.
Drinking Buddies
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Although they're both dating other people, two co-workers (Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson) hang out together in bars and try to ignore their mutual attraction.
Serena
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
In Depression-era North Carolina, the barren wife (Jennifer Lawrence) of an ambitious timber baron (Bradley Cooper) sets out to murder the woman who bore her husband an illegitimate son.
Aniara
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe.
