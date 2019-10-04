Wrinkles the Clown
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
It started with a YouTube video: a sleeping child, oblivious to the clown slowly emerging from under her bed. Soon, more mysterious videos surfaced. Wrinkles The Clown explores the internet phenomenon and the hysteria it inspired.
The Wave
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Although anticipated, no one is really ready when the mountain pass above the scenic, narrow Norwegian fjord Geiranger collapses and creates an 85-meter high violent tsunami. A geologist is one of those caught in the middle of it.
Drinking Buddies
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Although they're both dating other people, two co-workers (Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson) hang out together in bars and try to ignore their mutual attraction.
Serena
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
In Depression-era North Carolina, the barren wife (Jennifer Lawrence) of an ambitious timber baron (Bradley Cooper) sets out to murder the woman who bore her husband an illegitimate son.
Aniara
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
A spaceship carrying settlers to Mars is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to consider their place in the universe.
Start watching Magnolia
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
Wrinkles the Clown
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Wave
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Drinking Buddies
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Serena
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Aniara
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Body at Brighton Rock
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Higher Power
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Quake
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Hail Satan?
R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
2:22 (2017)
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2017)
Mister America
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Tyrel
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
RBG
PG • Biography, Legal • Movie (2018)
Bad Reputation
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Damsel
R • Comedy, Western • Movie (2018)
Europa Report
PG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2013)
Marrowbone
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Life Partners
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
Support the Girls
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
High-Rise
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Permanent
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Guilty
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
In the Fade
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Experimenter
PG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2015)
Blackfish
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Please Stand By
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Results
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
Lemon
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Food, Inc.
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2009)
Dogman (2018)
Legal, Crime • Movie (2018)
The China Hustle
R • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Lucky (2017)
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Square
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Love, Gilda
Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Under the Tree
Comedy, International • Movie (2017)
I Love You Both
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Person to Person
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Wolfpack
R • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
The Last Race
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Tangerine
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2015)
The Wrecking Crew
PG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Tickled
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Little Men
PG • Drama • Movie (2016)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Shoplifters
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Little Death
Comedy, International • Movie (2014)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
PG • International, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
2:22 (2017)
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2017)
Aniara
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Bad Reputation
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Ballet 422
PG • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Best of Enemies
R • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Blackfish
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Blade of the Immortal
R • Martial Arts, International • Movie (2017)
Body at Brighton Rock
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Brink (2019)
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Burden
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The China Hustle
R • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Commune
Drama, International • Movie (2017)
Damsel
R • Comedy, Western • Movie (2018)
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
News, Political • Movie (2018)
Dogman (2018)
Legal, Crime • Movie (2018)
Drinking Buddies
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Dust 2 Glory
Documentaries, Action Sports • Movie (2017)
Europa Report
PG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2013)
Experimenter
PG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2015)
The First Monday in May
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Food, Inc.
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2009)
The Gospel According to André
PG-13 • Fashion & Beauty, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2017)
The Guilty
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Hail Satan?
R • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
High-Rise
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Higher Power
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
I Love You Both
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
In the Fade
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Iris (2014)
PG-13 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • Movie (2014)
Ismael's Ghosts
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
PG • International, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Kusama: Infinity
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Last Race
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Lemon
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Life Partners
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
The Little Death
Comedy, International • Movie (2014)
Little Men
PG • Drama • Movie (2016)
Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Love, Gilda
Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Lucky (2017)
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Marrowbone
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Mike Wallace Is Here
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Mister America
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Nico, 1988
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
Noma My Perfect Storm
Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Permanent
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Person to Person
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Please Stand By
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Quake
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
The Quest of Alain Ducasse
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
RBG
PG • Biography, Legal • Movie (2018)
Results
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
School Life
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Serena
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Shoplifters
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Skate Kitchen
R • Drama, Skateboarding • Movie (2018)
The Square
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
R • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Support the Girls
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Tangerine
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Tickled
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Tyrel
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Under the Tree
Comedy, International • Movie (2017)
The Wave
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Whose Streets?
R • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on