Black Clover
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!
Overlord
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game's new overlord.
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Sakamoto Takuma was so strong in the MMORPG Cross Reverie that his fellow players came to call him the "demon lord." One day, he gets summoned to another world in his avatar form, and meets two girls who both insist that they're the one who summoned him. They cast a spell used to enslave summoned beasts on him, but that activates his unique ability, Magic Reflect, and the girls end up being the ones put under the spell! And thus begins the otherworldly adventure of a demon lord (pretend) who blazes his own trail through overwhelming power.
DARLING in the FRANXX
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2018)
They dream of one day flying into the endless sky, even though they are painfully aware of how far away the sky is beyond the glass that blocks their flight. The distant future: Humanity established the mobile fort city, Plantation, upon the ruined wasteland and civilization flourished. Within the city were pilot quarters called Mistilteinn, otherwise known as the “Birdcage.” That is where the children live... Not knowing anything of the outside world, and unaware of the vast sky.
Angels of Death
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2018)
When Rachel wakes up in the basement of an unfamiliar building, she finds herself lost all her memory. As Rachel tries to get clear of the basement, she runs into Zack, a scythe-carrying serial killer wrapped from head to toe in bandages. “Kill me, kill me please…”, she says. “I will do it, but only if you help me to get out of this building.” The bizarre promise brings these two together and somehow makes them an irreplaceable partner to each other. Where are they? Why are they trapped? And what is the destiny they have been looking for? The journey of death and lives starts…
