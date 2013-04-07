Attack on Titan
Attack on Titan
Tokyo Revengers
Tokyo Revengers
Jujutsu Kaisen
Jujutsu Kaisen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle (Dub)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle (Dub)
Black Clover
Black Clover

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Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Tokyo RevengersTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2021)
Jujutsu KaisenTV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle (Dub)R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
SPY x FAMILYAction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Sub)R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
GachiakutaTV14 • Animation, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dub)PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Dub)TV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
Honey Lemon SodaTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2025)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
A Sign of AffectionTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2024)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's StrongestTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2024)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (Eng Dub)TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-TVMA • Anime - Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Daemons of the Shadow RealmTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2026)
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the KingdomInternational, Anime • TV Series (2021)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2020)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MoviePG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
Tsukimichi: Moonlit FantasyFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Shangri-La FrontierTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Sub)PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Platinum EndFantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2021)
Suzume (Dub)TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
So I'm a Spider, So What?Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2021)
Mob Psycho 100TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Dr. STONEAnime • TV Series (2019)
My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!Anime • TV Series (2020)
Hell's ParadiseTV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2023)
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final BossComedy, Romance • TV Series (2022)
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Sub)TV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kunFantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon MaidComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2022)
Yuri!!! on IceComedy, Sports • TV Series (2016)
Higurashi: When They Cry - GOUTVMA • Anime, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Lucifer and the Biscuit HammerFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
TRIGUN STAMPEDEAnime • TV Series (2023)
Tower of GodAction, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New WorldAnime, Animation • TV Series (2020)
SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Sonny BoyTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2021)
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd SkillTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2023)
Haikyu!!TV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The World Ends with You The AnimationThriller, Action • TV Series (2021)
Haikyu!!TV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd SkillTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2023)
GachiakutaTV14 • Animation, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (Eng Dub)TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MoviePG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle (Dub)R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Sub)R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Honey Lemon SodaTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2025)
Suzume (Dub)TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
A Sign of AffectionTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2024)
SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
The Apothecary DiariesTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's StrongestTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Black CloverTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.TV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2020)
By the Grace of the GodsAdventure, Action • TV Series (2020)
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd SkillTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2023)
Chainsaw ManAdventure, Action • TV Series (2022)
Daemons of the Shadow RealmTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2026)
Demon Lord, Retry!TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle (Dub)R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Sub)R • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2025)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!TV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Dr. STONEAnime • TV Series (2019)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dub)PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Sub)PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Dub)TV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Sub)TV14 • Anime • Movie (2022)
Fire ForceTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Frieren: Beyond Journey's EndFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2024)
GachiakutaTV14 • Animation, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2025)
Haikyu!!TV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Hell's ParadiseTV14 • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Higurashi: When They Cry - GOUTVMA • Anime, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Honey Lemon SodaTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2025)
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the KingdomInternational, Anime • TV Series (2021)
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final BossComedy, Romance • TV Series (2022)
Jujutsu KaisenTV14 • Anime - Fantasy, Anime - Supernatural and Horror • TV Series (2020)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The MoviePG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2021)
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (Eng Dub)TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Lucifer and the Biscuit HammerFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon MaidComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2022)
Mob Psycho 100TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2018)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless ReincarnationTVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2021)
My Hero AcademiaTV14 • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!Anime • TV Series (2020)
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New WorldAnime, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Platinum EndFantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2021)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-TVMA • Anime - Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
The Rising of the Shield HeroFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Shangri-La FrontierTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
A Sign of AffectionTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2024)
So I'm a Spider, So What?Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2021)
Sonny BoyTV14 • International, Anime • TV Series (2021)
SPY x FAMILYAction, Anime • TV Series (2022)
SuzumeTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Suzume (Dub)TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2022)
Toilet-bound Hanako-kunComedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2020)
Tokyo RevengersTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2021)
Tower of GodAction, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
TRIGUN STAMPEDEAnime • TV Series (2023)
Tsukimichi: Moonlit FantasyFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2021)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kunFantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Wise Man's GrandchildTV14 • Fantasy, Anime • TV Series (2019)
The World Ends with You The AnimationThriller, Action • TV Series (2021)
Yuri!!! on IceComedy, Sports • TV Series (2016)

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