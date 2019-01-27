Monos
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young group of soldiers and rebels keep watch over an American hostage, Doctora. After an ambush drives the squadron into the jungle, both the mission and the intricate bonds between the group begin to disintegrate.
Luce
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
An all-star high school athlete and accomplished debater, Luce is a poster boy for the new American Dream. When Luce’s teacher makes a shocking discovery his stellar reputation is called into question.
The Beach Bum
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Moondog is a fun-loving, pot-smoking, beer-drinking writer who lives life on his own terms in Florida. If he can put down the drugs for just one minute, he may finally be able to put his talent to good use and finish the next great American novel.
Three Identical Strangers
TVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Identical triplets become separated at birth and adopted by three different families. Years later, their amazing reunion becomes a global sensation but also unearths an unimaginable secret that has radical repercussions.
I, Tonya
R • Biography, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Based on the unbelievable but true events, I, Tonya is a dark comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.
