Food Wars!
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Souma is a teenage chef who is always looking for the perfect flavors and combinations in his art, the art of cooking. So when his father suddenly closes down the family diner, his hopes of someday owning fade away. But his dad has bigger plans for him, enrolling him in a cut throat culinary school so Souma can prove his worth. Will he make the cut, or will his pot boil over? Find out in Food wars!
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls
TVMA • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Kurusu Kimihito is an ordinary guy with a monster-sized problem: Miia, the monster girl! Part snake and all woman, Miia is affectionate and not afraid to show it, and she’s Kimihito’s full-time responsibility thanks to a certain government exchange program. But just when it seems like Kimihito’s hands can’t get any fuller, monster women of all species begin to invade his home!
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2010)
From Director Tetsuro Araki (Deathnote, Black Lagoon), and adapted from the highly successful manga of the same name by Daisuke Sato, comes one of the hottest new shows of the Summer, High School of the Dead. A deadly new disease is ravaging the world, turning the populace into mindless zombies, and the number of infected is skyrocketing by the second.
Haikyu!!
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2014)
Ever since Shoyo saw a short-statured volleyball pro dominate in a National Championship, he’s been determined to become the next big thing in High School Volleyball. Unfortunately, he’s barely played the game. The only time he was able to play in junior high, his team was defeated in their first and only match against a team lead by up-and-coming setter Tobio. Now in high school, Shoyo finally has a chance to join a real team. The catch is: he must learn to play on a team with his old nemesis.
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Parasyte: The Maxim
TVMA • Animation, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Devils' Line
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Log Horizon
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Chivalry of a Failed Knight
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Gate
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
No Game No Life
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Infinite Stratos
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Maid-sama
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Flying Witch
TVPG • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
I Couldn't Become a Hero, So I Reluctantly Decided to Get a Job
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
(Sub) Ninja Scroll
Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
Maoyu: Archenemy & Hero
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Diabolik Lovers
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Amagi Brilliant Park
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Samurai Harem
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Outbreak Company
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Himouto! Umaru-chan
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Tears to Tiara
Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2009)
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Problem Children are Coming from Another World, Aren't They?
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2013)
Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2016)
To Love Ru
TVMA • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2008)
Punch Line
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Say "I Love You"
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Magical Warfare
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2014)
Wolf Girl & Black Prince
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
WataMote
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Blue Spring Ride
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Hakumei and Mikochi
TV14 • Animation, International • TV Series (2018)
Beyond the Boundary
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Blade & Soul
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2014)
Place to Place
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • TV Series (2012)
My Love Story!!
TVPG • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Kamigami no Asobi
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Majikoi Oh! Samurai Girls!
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
When They Cry
TVMA • Drama, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Gugure! Kokkuri-san
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Love Stage
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation-
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Blade Dance of the Elementalers
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2014)
(Sub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
Invaders of the Rokujyoma!?
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2014)
BTOOOM!
TVMA • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Special A
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2008)
(Sub) Grave of the Fireflies
TVPG • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1988)
(Sub) Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
PG-13 • Anime, Fantasy • Movie (2011)
(Sub) Ninja Scroll
Action, Animation • Movie (1993)
Akame ga Kill!
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Amagami SS
TVPG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Amagi Brilliant Park
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
The Ambition of Oda Nobuna
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Aoharu x Machinegun
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation-
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Beyond the Boundary
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Black Bullet
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Blade & Soul
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2014)
Blade Dance of the Elementalers
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2014)
Blue Spring Ride
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Broken Blade
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
BTOOOM!
TVMA • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2012)
Campione
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2012)
Chaika the Coffin Princess
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Chivalry of a Failed Knight
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Clannad
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2009)
Clannad After Story
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2009)
Comet Lucifer
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Cross Ange: Rondo of Angels and Dragons
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Devils' Line
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Diabolik Lovers
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Diabolik Lovers II: More,Blood
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
The Eden of Grisaia
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Engaged to the Unidentified
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2014)
The Familiar of Zero
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2006)
Familiar of Zero F
Romance, Anime • TV Series (2012)
Familiar of Zero: "Rondo" of Princesses
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2008)
Familiar of Zero: Knight of the Twin Moons
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2007)
Fate / Stay Night
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2005)
Flying Witch
TVPG • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Food Wars!
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
The Fruit of Grisaia
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Gate
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Girls und Panzer
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Golden Time
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Gugure! Kokkuri-san
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Haikyu!!
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2014)
Hakumei and Mikochi
TV14 • Animation, International • TV Series (2018)
Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Hayate the Combat Butler!
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2007)
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2010)
Himouto! Umaru-chan
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
I Couldn't Become a Hero, So I Reluctantly Decided to Get a Job
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Infinite Stratos
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Invaders of the Rokujyoma!?
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2014)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
TVMA • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
K-On!
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Kamigami no Asobi
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Log Horizon
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2013)
Love Stage
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2012)
Magical Warfare
TV14 • Romance, Anime • TV Series (2014)
Maid-sama
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Majikoi Oh! Samurai Girls!
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
Maoyu: Archenemy & Hero
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Mayo Chiki
TVMA • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls
TVMA • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Motto To Love Ru
TVMA • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
My Love Story!!
TVPG • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too!
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
No Game No Life
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Nobunaga the Fool
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Outbreak Company
TV14 • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2013)

