The Eminence in Shadow
The Eminence in Shadow
I Parry Everything
I Parry Everything
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
Maid-sama
Maid-sama
Farming Life in Another World
Farming Life in Another World

Sentai Filmworks

Watch Sentai Filmworks with any Hulu plan starting at $12.49/month
 
PopularNew on HuluA-Z
The Eminence in ShadowFantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Maid-samaTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Farming Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me!TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur AcademyFantasy, Action • TV Series (2023)
Ragna CrimsonAnimation, Anime • TV Series (2023)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related SkillsFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Vinland SagaTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Food Wars!TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Reincarnated as a SwordFantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
High School of the DeadTVMA • Horror, Action • TV Series (2010)
I'm Quitting HeroingFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2022)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
Call of the NightTV14 • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2022)
NanaTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Chivalry of a Failed KnightTVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
DororoTVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
GateTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to SaviorFantasy, Romance • TV Series (2023)
The Dangers in My HeartRomance, Drama • TV Series (2023)
HelckTV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2023)
Vermeil in GoldFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Oshi No KoDrama, Music • TV Series (2023)
Himouto! Umaru-chanTV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Management of Novice AlchemistFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Food Wars! The Second PlateAnime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Insomniacs After SchoolDrama, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Haikyu!!TV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2014)
NanaTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Call of the NightTV14 • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2022)
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me!TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
HelckTV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2023)
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur AcademyFantasy, Action • TV Series (2023)
Himouto! Umaru-chanTV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
The Dangers in My HeartRomance, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Farming Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to SaviorFantasy, Romance • TV Series (2023)
DororoTVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
The Eminence in ShadowFantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
Maid-samaTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related SkillsFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Oshi No KoDrama, Music • TV Series (2023)
Insomniacs After SchoolDrama, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Food Wars! The Second PlateAnime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
Ragna CrimsonAnimation, Anime • TV Series (2023)
I'm Quitting HeroingFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2022)
Reincarnated as a SwordFantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
Chivalry of a Failed KnightTVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
High School of the DeadTVMA • Horror, Action • TV Series (2010)
Food Wars!TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
GateTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Call of the NightTV14 • Fantasy, Romance • TV Series (2022)
Chivalry of a Failed KnightTVMA • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The Dangers in My HeartRomance, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur AcademyFantasy, Action • TV Series (2023)
DororoTVMA • Animation, Anime • TV Series (2019)
The Eminence in ShadowFantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
Farming Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Food Wars!TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Food Wars! The Second PlateAnime, Animation • TV Series (2016)
GateTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Haikyu!!TV14 • International, Drama • TV Series (2014)
HelckTV14 • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2023)
High School of the DeadTVMA • Horror, Action • TV Series (2010)
Himouto! Umaru-chanTV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
I Parry EverythingTV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series
I'm Quitting HeroingFantasy, Anime - Fantasy • TV Series (2022)
I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related SkillsFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Insomniacs After SchoolDrama, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2015)
Loner Life in Another WorldFantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
Maid-samaTV14 • International, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Management of Novice AlchemistFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to SaviorFantasy, Romance • TV Series (2023)
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me!TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2024)
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the WorldTV14 • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
NanaTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Oshi No KoDrama, Music • TV Series (2023)
Ragna CrimsonAnimation, Anime • TV Series (2023)
Reincarnated as a SwordFantasy, Action • TV Series (2022)
Sword of the Demon HunterAction, Fantasy • TV Series (2025)
Vermeil in GoldFantasy, Animation • TV Series (2022)
Vinland SagaTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.