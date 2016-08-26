Daylight's End
TVMA • Action, Horror • Movie (2016)
A rogue drifter agrees to guide a band of survivors to sanctuary after a plague turns most of humanity into monsters.
The Layover
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (2016)
Best friends Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario turn on each other while competing for a hunky fireman in this comedy.
The Remains
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
When a family moves into an old Victorian home, they discover a chest in the attic containing antiques inhabited by an evil spirit. As the antiques slowly possess each family member, the spirit grows stronger.
Playing It Cool
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
A young man meets and instantly falls in love with an engaged woman.
The Strange Ones
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Mysterious events surround two travelers, presumably brothers, as they make their way across a remote American landscape. On the surface all seems normal, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets.
Where Hands Touch
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Hollow in the Land
Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2017)
10x10
R • Thriller • Movie (2018)
The School
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Inside
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Slumber
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Knights of the Damned
Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2016)
Out of the Dark
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Fathers & Daughters
R • Drama • Movie (2016)
Undrafted
TV14 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2016)
In a Relationship
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Sheep and Wolves
PG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2018)
Crash Pad
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
The Pagan King
Drama, Action • Movie (2018)
Blind
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
The Cleanse
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Lost in London
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
All Square
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Status Update
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Damascus Cover
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Astral
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Pray for Rain
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2017)
Scenic Route
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2013)
Cruise
Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice
Family, Animation • Movie (2016)
Recovery
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
The Reckoning
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Urban Country
Family, Drama • Movie (2018)
A Crooked Somebody
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
