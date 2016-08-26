A rogue drifter agrees to guide a band of survivors to sanctuary after a plague turns most of humanity into monsters.
The Layover
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (2016)
Best friends Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario turn on each other while competing for a hunky fireman in this comedy.
The Remains
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
When a family moves into an old Victorian home, they discover a chest in the attic containing antiques inhabited by an evil spirit. As the antiques slowly possess each family member, the spirit grows stronger.
Playing It Cool
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
A young man meets and instantly falls in love with an engaged woman.
The Strange Ones
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Mysterious events surround two travelers, presumably brothers, as they make their way across a remote American landscape. On the surface all seems normal, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets.
