Catfish: The TV Show brings together couples who've interacted solely through LCD screens. Over the course of months they've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
Jersey Shore
TV14 • Reality, Teen • TV Series (2009)
Young adults move into a summer share to indulge in everything Seaside Heights, New Jersey has to offer. Jersey Shore uncovers sometimes surprising, often hilarious and usually over-the-top personalities.
Awkward.
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
From a secret relationship with a popular guy, to being undermined by a mean girl, & parents who just don't get it - Jenna's misfortune will eventually serve as the catalyst for amazing change, but it's not without some missteps and mishaps along the way.
Daria
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
The people of Lawndale just don't get Daria Morgendorffer. See, Daria was born alienated, and now she's just trying to make it through high school with as little human contact as possible. Daria lacks enthusiasm, but she makes up for it with sarcasm.
The Hills
TVPG • Reality, Teen • TV Series (2006)
The Hills follows Lauren (“LC” from Laguna Beach) as she makes the move from her O.C. digs to Los Angeles, where she will chase her dreams on entering the fashion business while balancing a full course load at college and a full social calendar.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.