A Quiet Place
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
In a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.
Instant Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
A couple who decides to start a family and adopt through the foster-care system, find themselves raising three wild kids who have no interest in being parented.
What Men Want
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear their thoughts.
Nobody's Fool
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A woman is released from prison and reunites with her sister. She soon discovers that her sister is in an online relationship with a man who may not be what he seems.
Wonder Park
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.
Bumblebee
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Daddy's Home 2
PG-13 • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2017)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Rango
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Jackass 3
R • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Super 8
TV14 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2011)
The Last Airbender
PG • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2010)
No Strings Attached
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Annihilation
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
Sherlock Gnomes
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2018)
Action Point
R • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Wayne's World 2
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1993)
Downsizing
R • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Still Smokin
R • Comedy • Movie (1983)
Charlotte's Web
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1973)
Paranormal Activity 2
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2010)
Overlord
R • Military & War, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Book Club
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Morning Glory
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Overdrive
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Case 39
R • Thriller, Supernatural • Movie (2009)
Suburbicon
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Up in the Air
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Foxfire
R • Drama • Movie (1996)
Middle Men
R • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2009)
The Romantics
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Skull
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1965)
True Grit
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2010)
Star Trek: Insurrection
PG • Family, Science Fiction • Movie (1998)
Fun Size
TVPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2012)
Some Kind of Wonderful
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1986)
Destiny Turns on the Radio
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Lady in a Cage
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1964)
Girls! Girls! Girls!
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (1962)
Hannie Caulder
R • Legal, Crime • Movie (1971)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1982)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
PG • Adventure, Horror • Movie (1974)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1991)
Cinderfella
TVPG • Comedy • Movie (1960)
Tall Stranger
Drama, Classics • Movie (1957)
Black Spurs
Western, Adventure • Movie (1965)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
PG • Family, Science Fiction • Movie (1984)
Bad Company
PG • Drama, Western • Movie (1972)
The Bellboy
Comedy • Movie (1960)
Book Club
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Bug
PG • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (1975)
Bullwhip
Action, Western • Movie (1958)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
PG • Adventure, Horror • Movie (1974)
Case 39
R • Thriller, Supernatural • Movie (2009)
Cinderfella
TVPG • Comedy • Movie (1960)
The Counterfeit Traitor
Drama • Movie (1962)
Destiny Turns on the Radio
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Downhill Racer
PG • Drama • Movie (1969)
Downsizing
R • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Fun Size
TVPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2012)
The Furies
Drama, Classics • Movie (1950)
Girls! Girls! Girls!
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (1962)
The Hangman
TVG • Action, Western • Movie (1959)
Hannie Caulder
R • Legal, Crime • Movie (1971)
Jackass 3
R • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Johnny Guitar
Drama, Action • Movie (1954)
Johnny Reno
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1966)
The Last Airbender
PG • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2010)
Law of the Lawless
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1964)
Lonely Man, The
TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (1957)
A Man Alone
Western, Adventure • Movie (1955)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
TVMA • Horror, Drama • Movie (1959)
Middle Men
R • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2009)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Morning Glory
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
No Strings Attached
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Overdrive
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Overlord
R • Military & War, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Paranormal Activity 2
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2010)
The Patsy
TVPG • Comedy • Movie (1964)
The Pawnbroker
TVMA • Drama • Movie (1965)
Pet Sematary
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Phase IV
PG • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1974)
Pony Express
Classics, Action • Movie (1953)
Rango
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Romantics
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Some Kind of Wonderful
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1986)
Tall Stranger
Drama, Classics • Movie (1957)
The Tenant
R • Horror, Drama • Movie (1976)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Waiting for Superman
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Warpath
Action, Western • Movie (1951)

