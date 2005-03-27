The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital deal with life-or-death consequences on a daily basis – it's in one another that they find comfort, friendship and, at times, more than friendship. Together they're discovering that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Real life only comes in shades of grey.
The Bachelor
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (1998)
ABC's highly-rated, popular romance reality series features a handsome bachelor looking for his soulmate from among 25 bachelorettes.
The Good Doctor
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.
Station 19
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
In Seattle, all firefighters are also trained EMTs and the crew at Station 19 is second to none. Working in 24-hour shifts, these professionals spend so much time together that they build relationships, unlike any others.
A Million Little Things
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things; and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.
