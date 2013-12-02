Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
The Eric Andre Show
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2012)
Just another talk show? Think again. The Eric Andre Show may be the most manic and unorthodox late night talk show ever made. The show’s traditional talk show format quickly devolves into chaos as its inept and bipolar host Eric Andre, along with his apathetic co-host Hannibal Buress (30 Rock, SNL), subvert all late-night conventions.
Fire Force
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A superhuman firefighter force deals with supernatural fire incidents.
The Venture Bros.
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2003)
The Venture Brothers are two all-American teens who spend most their time hopping from one adventure to the next. Along with their caustic and self-centered father, Dr. Venture, the brothers have the uber-spy Brock Samson to protect them. Beset on all sides, the Venture Brothers do all they can just to make it out alive.
Mr. Pickles
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
In the small, old-fashioned world of Old Town that is slowly being taken over by the modern world, the Goodman family lives with their innocent six-year-old son Tommy. Tommy’s best friend is the family’s lovable Border Collie, Mr. Pickles – who has a bit of an evil streak.
