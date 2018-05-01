A police officer is pushed to the edge after being profiled and assaulted by his colleagues, setting him on a skewed mission of vengeance on the privileged. A satire on police, social media and racial tension
6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain
PG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
When a snowstorm strands former professional hockey player Eric LeMarque (Josh Hartnett) atop the Sierra Nevada Mountains for eight days, he is forced to face his past and come to terms with his personal demons and rediscover the power of faith within him in order to survive.
Welcome to the Rileys
R • Drama • Movie (2010)
Seeking refuge from his grief and crumbling marriage, a salesman (James Gandolfini) becomes a surrogate father to an underage stripper (Kristen Stewart).
The Cokeville Miracle
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2015)
Children who were held hostage in their elementary school tell stories of miraculous things, but many adults are skeptical that the Cokeville Miracle ever truly happened.
The Yellow Handkerchief
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
A road trip through Louisiana transforms three strangers who were originally brought together by their respective feelings of loneliness.
