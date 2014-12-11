In the Emmy award-winning "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the '90s.
Jeopardy!
TVG • Game Shows • TV Series (1984)
JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, hosted by Alex Trebek.
The Interview
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2014)
Dave Skylark and producer Aaron Rapoport run the celebrity tabloid show "Skylark Tonight." When they land an interview with a surprise fan, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, they are recruited by the CIA.
Married... With Children
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
Al and Peggy Bundy have an equal partnership in marriage: everyone suffers!
Fun With Dick and Jane
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2005)
A rising business exec tells his wife to quit her job just when his company folds due to cooked books. As their debts mount, they become klutzy, yet successful criminals - now it's payback time!
