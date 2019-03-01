A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Tyler Perry steps into the role of the hilarious matriarch Madea for the last time!
The Cabin in the Woods
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2011)
In this twisted thriller, five friends arrive at a secluded cabin with clear instructions for their anticipated mountain getaway. But when the rigid rules are broken, punishment is swift and everyone will pay.
American Ultra
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2015)
Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart star in this explosive action-adventure about a small-town slacker.
Abduction
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2011)
After uncovering a deadly lie, Nathan (Taylor Lautner) is propelled on a lethal, no-holds barred mission to learn the truth.
The Spy Who Dumped Me
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
After being dumped by her boyfriend who is a spy, a woman and her friend become embroiled in a conspiracy.
The Descent
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
50/50
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Madea's Big Happy Family
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Disaster Movie (Unrated)
Comedy • Movie (2008)
The Descent: Part 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
PG-13 • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2017)
Righteous Kill
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2008)
The Men Who Stare at Goats
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Texas Chainsaw
R • Horror • Movie (2013)
Silent Witness
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
A Simple Favor
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Madea's Witness Protection
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2012)
Richard the Lionheart
R • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2013)
The Prince
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2014)
Acrimony
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Jigsaw
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Wonder
PG • Drama • Movie (2017)
Conan the Barbarian
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Precious
R • Drama • Movie (2009)
The Good Guy
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Wild Card
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2015)
Innocent
TV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2011)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2002)
Good Morning Killer
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
The Big Wedding
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
The Frozen Ground
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
The Last Stand
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Angel of Mine
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Silent Tongue
PG-13 • Western, Drama • Movie (1993)
The Commuter
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2018)
I, Frankenstein
TV14 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2014)
I Can Only Imagine
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
R • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2012)
The Kid
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2019)
Chuggington
TVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2010)
The Lincoln Lawyer
R • Crime, Legal • Movie (2011)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea
R • Comedy • Movie (2006)
Hide
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
Gone
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2012)
We Die Young
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Crypto
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
Eyes of an Angel
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1994)
Furry Vengeance
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Cookout
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Night of the Living Dead 3D
R • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2006)
Deck the Halls
TVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
Danny Roane: First Time Director
R • Comedy • Movie (2006)
Tenderness
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2009)
Hornet's Nest
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2012)
Ricochet
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
Cantinflas
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
The Cooler
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission Impawsible
PG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Affairs of State
R • Drama, Political • Movie (2018)
After Darkness
R • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2016)
Air Strike
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2018)
Arbitrage
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Backtrace
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Bernie the Dolphin
G • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Buffalo '66
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Captivity
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Cartels
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2017)
The Con Is On
R • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2018)
The Conspirator
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2011)
Dangerous Curves
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1988)
Dimension 404
TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Dracula 3000
R • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2004)
Drop Dead Sexy
R • Comedy • Movie (2005)
Earth Girls Are Easy
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1989)
Fast Color
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Fierce People
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The Final Cut
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2004)
For Colored Girls
R • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2010)
Girl in Progress
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Girl Most Likely
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Grace Unplugged
PG • Drama, Music • Movie (2014)
Graves
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
I Still See You
PG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Joshy
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Judgment Day
R • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (1999)
Juliet, Naked
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Killers Anonymous
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2019)
The Ladybug
PG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2018)
The Last Man
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
The Last Warrior
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Lord of War
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Love & Mercy
PG-13 • Music, Drama • Movie (2015)

