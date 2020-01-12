Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Crime
Popular TV
The Outsider
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
A gruesome murder leads a local detective into a disturbing search for the truth in this series based on Stephen King's novel.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1998)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
The Rookie
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
Deputy
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is one of the largest police forces in the world, but when the elected sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter, forged back in the Wild West, suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. Bill Hollister is a fifth-generation lawman who is only interested in justice. The bad guys don't stand a chance but neither do the politicos in the Hall of Justice. The dangers associated with the job often lead the police to LA County General Hospital, where Bill butts heads with the hospital's chief trauma surgeon -- who is also his wife. Given a job he never wanted, in an unfamiliar sea of politics, Bill quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things, and that his innate, dogged pursuit of justice is the only skill the job truly requires.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme was at the top of his game until a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forced him out of the field. When Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who has a gift for pro?ling, finds herself hot on the killer's trail, Rhyme finds a partner for this new game of cat and mouse. As the unlikely detective duo join forces to crack the city's most confounding cases, they must also race to take down the enigmatic killer who brought them together. Inspired by the best-selling book "The Bone Collector."
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: The uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city's major offenses, such as organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders.
Prodigal Son
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Malcolm Bright is a gifted criminal psychologist, using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, a serial killer father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses. Bright's only ally is his sister, Ainsley, a TV journalist who wishes her brother would take a break from murder and have a normal life. Unfortunately for his sister, the only way Bright feels normal is by solving cases with the help of his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective Gil Arroyo. Arroyo's one of the best detectives around, and he expects no less from his team, which includes Detective JT Tarmel, a born-and-bred New Yorker who questions whether Bright is a psychopath himself.
The Sopranos
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
James Gandolfini stars in this acclaimed series about a mob boss whose professional and private strains land him in therapy.
The First 48
TVPG • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2004)
The first 48 hours after a crime is committed are key in closing the case.
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.
Blue Bloods
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement.
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Seven civilians go under cover in Indiana's Clark County Jail to experience life behind bars.
Justified
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on Elmore Leonard’s novella "Fire in the Hole,” Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, a lawman who finds himself drawn back to his home state of Kentucky. In Justified’s final season, the long brimming conflict between Raylan and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) will finally come to a head. The series co-stars Walton Goggins as ‘Boyd Crowder;’ Nick Searcy as ‘Chief Deputy Art Mullen;’ Jacob Pitts as ‘Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson;’ Erica Tazel as ‘Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks;’ Joelle Carter as ‘Ava Crowder;’ and Jere Burns as ‘Wynn Duffy.’ Yost wrote the pilot and serves as Executive Producer/Writer on the series. Executive Producers on the series include Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Michael Dinner, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Don Kurt, Taylor Elmore, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Elmore Leonard. Justified is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
"Mayans M.C." is the next chapter in the "Sons of Anarchy" saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the CaliforniaMexico border. EZ, the gifted son of a proud Latino family and former golden boy, sees his quest for the American dream snuffed out by border violence. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by the real-life forensic anthropologist and best-selling novelist Kathy Reichs, BONES is a darkly amusing investigative drama centered on Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who writes novels on the side.
Wrong Man
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
In "Wrong Man," a series by award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger, a team of esteemed experts re-investigate the cases of three inmates who have been locked up for decades and claim they're innocent.
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley star in this series about three mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder.
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
HBO presents this gripping and totally unvarnished drama series that chronicles the vagaries of crime and law enforcement in Baltimore.
Stumptown
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Based on the graphic novel series, Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
Deadwood
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
HBO's hit drama series that follows the evolution of an American frontier town, and the ruthless power struggle between its inhabitants.
True Detective
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
From HBO comes this searing crime drama series that follows troubled cops and the intense investigations that drive them to the edge.
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.
Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.
The Act
TVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2019)
The Act follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.
Thief
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Produced by Norman Morrill ("Early Edition," "Promised Land," "The Visitor"), the show revolves around a heist crew lead by Nick Atwater (Andre Braugher - Homicide: Life on the Street") who are planning on doing their biggest heist yet - stealing $30 million from the U.S. government. However, Nick soon has another responsibility, his 14 year old step-daughter (Mae Whitman). The show also involves a cop (Michael Rooker) who is looking for a way to clean up is crooked image and a killer who has hired the Chinese Mafia to settle a score.
Elementary
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
ELEMENTARY stars Jonny Lee Miller as detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about a crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD’s most impossible cases.
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murderers. Two experts sift forensic fact from fanciful fiction. Former FBI agent Candice DeLong offers insight into the psychology of female killers, while Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist, provides commentary on the evidence that Deadly Women leave behind.
Fargo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
An original adaptation of the Academy Award®-winning feature film, Fargo features an all-new "true crime" story and follows a new case and new characters, all entrenched in the trademark humor, murder and "Minnesota nice" that made the film an enduring classic. Oscar® winner Billy Bob Thornton stars as "Lorne Malvo," a rootless, manipulative man who meets and forever changes the life of small town insurance salesman "Lester Nygaard," played by BAFTA Award® winner and Emmy®-nominated Martin Freeman. Colin Hanks plays Duluth Police Deputy "Gus Grimly," a single dad who must choose between his own personal safety and his duty as a policeman when he comes face-to-face with a killer. Allison Tolman also stars as "Molly Solverson," an ambitious Bemidji deputy. An FX Networks Original Series.
Lethal Weapon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Rebooting the hit movie franchise, "Lethal Weapon" is set in modern-day Los Angeles, where Detective Roger Murtaugh works a crime-ridden beat. Murtaugh, a married father of three, finds himself working with Detective Wesley Cole, a former international CIA operative who has been everywhere and seen everything.
Blindspot
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2015)
A vast international plot explodes when a beautiful Jane Doe is discovered naked in Times Square, completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos with no memory of who she is or how she got there. But there's one tattoo that is impossible to miss: the name of FBI agent Kurt Weller, emblazoned across her back. "Jane," Agent Weller and the rest of the FBI quickly realize that each mark on her body is a crime to solve, leading them closer to the truth about her identity and the mysteries to be revealed. From Executive Producer Greg Berlanti ("The Mysteries of Laura," "The Flash," "Arrow").
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
Dublin Murders
TVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2019)
"Dublin Murders" is an eight-part mystery series with a taproot that drops deep down into Ireland's past, foreshadows the present and brings insight to its future.
Veronica Mars
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and are desperately trying to keep their dirty little secrets just that...secret. Unfortunately for them, there's Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless private investigator dedicated to solving the town's toughest mysteries.
Body of Proof
TV14 • Crime, Medical • TV Series (2011)
Dr. Megan Hunt (Dana Delany) was in a class of her own, a brilliant neurosurgeon at the top of her game. Her world is turned upside down when a devastating car accident puts an end to her time in the operating room. Megan resumes her career as a medical examiner determined to solve the puzzle of who or what killed the victims. Megan’s instincts are sharp, but she’s developed a reputation for graying the lines of where her job ends and where the police department’s begins. It turns out her career isn’t the only thing that will need to be rebuilt; Megan’s family has taken a backseat to her ambition, and now she’ll discover there’s a lot of work to do when it comes to dissecting her relationships with the living.
White Collar
TVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
White Collar is about the unlikely partnership of a con artist and an FBI agent who have been playing cat and mouse for years. Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), a charming criminal mastermind, is finally caught by his nemesis, FBI Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay.)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
Your Worst Nightmare
TV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Nothing is what it seems. For these victims, something or someone evil is lurking in the shadows. YOUR WORST NIGHTMARE presents spine-tingling stories and delivers true-crime thrillers in a cinematic style.
Rizzoli & Isles
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on the best-selling crime novels, Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander star as detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. Opposites in many ways -- Rizzoli is brash and tomboyish; the methodical and impeccably dressed Isles is often icy -- together, they use their brilliant minds to bust Boston's most notorious criminals.
Mommy Dead and Dearest
TVMA • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
The true-crime story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter Gypsy Rose; exploring the controversial psychological condition Munchausen by proxy syndrome.
Boardwalk Empire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Epic HBO drama series that follows the birth and rise of organized crime in Prohibition-era Atlantic City. Steve Buscemi stars.
The Murder of Laci Peterson
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Laci Peterson, eight months pregnant, goes missing in Modesto, California, prompting a massive search and an intense police focus on her husband Scott.
Luther
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
On a moral crusade, with only his convictions for company, John Luther (Idris Elba) is a deeply troubled man, a philosophical cop possessed by the insoluble problem of evil and justice in a Godless world, who gets pulled to the very edge of temptation.
The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Homicide detectives from the Atlanta Police Department unravel the mysteries behind some of the city's most gruesome and highly visible crimes.
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law. The original series follows Knight as he takes on the forces of evil with the help of his artificially intelligent supercar, K.I.T.T.
Burn Notice
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
A "burned" spy returns to Miami where he uses his special ops training to help those in need, and bring justice against the men who wrongly burned him.
Murder in the Heartland
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Murder in the Heartland tells both the story of a murder in a small town as well as how the lives of the people close to it were forever transformed in unexpected ways. The townspeople not only become our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.
