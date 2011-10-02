HOMELAND is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison is volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her mentor Saul Berenson, she fearlessly risks everything, including her sanity, at every turn.
Kidding
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
In his first series regular role in over two decades, Jim Carrey stars as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality's family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale, fable or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.
Black Monday
TVMA • Comedy, History • TV Series (2019)
Travel back to October 19, 1987; aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it - until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. The outrageous comedy series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.
Desus & Mero
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
In this weekly half-hour late-night comedy series, popular TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero speak off the cuff and chat with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to the late-night talk show genre, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.
The Trade
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
From Columbus, Ohio to Guerrero, Mexico and countless cities in between, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities on both sides of the border. But what about the lives behind the headlines and statistics? This timely, provocative five-episode docu-series spotlights the crisis through the eyes of those most affected: the growers, addicts, cartel bosses and law enforcement hopelessly caught in its web.
Start watching SHOWTIME® Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.