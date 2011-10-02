Homeland
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2011)
HOMELAND is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison is volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her mentor Saul Berenson, she fearlessly risks everything, including her sanity, at every turn.
Kidding
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
In his first series regular role in over two decades, Jim Carrey stars as Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality's family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale, fable or puppet will guide him through the crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.
Black Monday
TVMA • Comedy, History • TV Series (2019)
Travel back to October 19, 1987; aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it - until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. The outrageous comedy series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.
Desus & Mero
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
In this weekly half-hour late-night comedy series, popular TV and podcast personalities Desus Nice and The Kid Mero speak off the cuff and chat with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to the late-night talk show genre, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.
The Trade
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
From Columbus, Ohio to Guerrero, Mexico and countless cities in between, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities on both sides of the border. But what about the lives behind the headlines and statistics? This timely, provocative five-episode docu-series spotlights the crisis through the eyes of those most affected: the growers, addicts, cartel bosses and law enforcement hopelessly caught in its web.
The Circus
TV14 • Documentaries, Political • TV Series (2016)
Our Cartoon President
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)
Poms
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Captive State
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2019)

TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • Episode (2020)
The Kingmaker
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Charlie Says
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Hampstead
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
On the Basis of Sex
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
The L Word: Generation Q
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Green Book
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Billions
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
The Upside
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)

TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • Episode (2020)
The Best of Enemies
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The Wind
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Disgraced
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Shut Up and Dribble
TVMA • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)
Ray Donovan
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2013)
Them That Follow
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Five Feet Apart
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Work in Progress
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The Parts You Lose
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Chi
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)

Hoops U
TV14 • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2015)
The Dark Tower
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
The Happytime Murders
R • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Den of Thieves
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
Second Act
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Back to Life
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Bridget Jones's Diary
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
12 Monkeys
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1995)
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
11:55
TVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2016)
12 Monkeys
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1995)
13
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2011)
16 Shots
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
4/20 Massacre
Horror, Action • Movie (2018)
The 4th
TVMA • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2016)
7 Days in Entebbe
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2018)
7 Guardians of the Tomb
TVMA • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2018)
Abducted
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2020)
Above Ground
Crime, Drama • Movie (2017)
An Acceptable Loss
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Accommodations
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Acres and Acres
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2016)
Addams Family Values
PG-13 • Comedy, Family • Movie (1993)
Adrift
PG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
After Innocence
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Against The Ropes
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2004)
Against the Tide
TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2013)
Age of Summer
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Agnostic Front: The Godfathers of Hardcore
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Airplane!
PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
All Creatures Here Below
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
Ambition
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
American Christmas
TVMA • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2019)
American Dream / American Knightmare
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
American Graffiti
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1973)
American History X
R • Drama • Movie (1998)
American Jihad
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
American Satan
R • Thriller, Music • Movie (2017)
Antiquities
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Anything
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Anywhere With You
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
The Appearance
TV14 • Thriller, Supernatural • Movie (2017)
The Aspern Papers
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
Assassination Games
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2011)
At Eternity's Gate
PG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2018)
Attrition
R • Martial Arts, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Avenge the Crows: The Legend of Loca
TVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Babadook
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Baby Boom
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1987)
The Baby-Sitters Club
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Backstage at Live Aid
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Bad Girl
TVMA • Drama, International • Movie (2017)
A Bag of Marbles
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2018)
The Bank Job
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2008)
Barbershop
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2002)
Barnyard
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2006)
Beastly
PG-13 • Fantasy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Becks
TVMA • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
Before You Know It
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Being Rose
TVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Beowulf
PG-13 • Animation, Adventure • Movie (2007)
The Best of Enemies
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2019)
Better Start Running
TVMA • Comedy, Action • Movie (2018)
Bewitched
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
The Beyond
TVMA • Horror • Movie (1981)
Beyond Borders
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2003)
Beyond the Edge
Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Beyond the Opposite Sex
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Beyond White Space
TVMA • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Bigfoot and the Burtons
Drama, Kids • Movie (2015)
Biker Boyz
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2003)
Billionaire Boys Club
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Billy Elliot
R • British, Drama • Movie (2000)
Bipolar Rock 'N' Roller
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Black '47
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
Blackout
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2018)
Blaze
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
Blood and Chocolate
PG-13 • Fantasy, Horror • Movie (2007)
Blood Fest
TVMA • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2018)
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2014)

TV14 • Sports • Episode (2020)

TVMA • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)

THE RESURGENCE: DeMarcus Cousins

TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2015)

Kobe Bryant's Muse

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2020)

TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)

100%: Julian Edelman

TVPG • Documentaries, Sports • Movie (2013)

ATS with Kobe Bryant

TV14 • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2016)

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2019)

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2020)

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2020)

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2019)

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2020)

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2020)

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2019)

TV14 • Sports • Episode (2019)

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2020)

TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Episode (2020)

More Funny Women of a Certain Age

TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2019)

TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2018)

TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2019)

R • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1987)

TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2014)

100%: Julian Edelman

TVMA • Drama, Documentaries • Episode (2019)
Music, Reality • Movie (2016)

TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)

TV14 • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2016)

