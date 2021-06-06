About this Show
The Kings
A four-part series showcasing four champions who ushered in a boxing renaissance. As the recession of the late 70s gave way to the capitalism of the 80s, the underrepresented yearned for someone to fight for them. Amidst this backdrop, Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard became the people?s champions and revitalized the sport of boxing. Through in-depth interviews and archival footage, the series showcases their incredible achievements in the ring as well as their personal battles outside of it.
