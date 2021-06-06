1 season available (4 episodes)

The KingsThe Kings

Sports • Documentaries • Boxing • TV Series2021

A four-part series showcasing four champions who ushered in a boxing renaissance. As ...more

A four-part series showcasing four champions who ushered in a box...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Ghetto to Glory to Gold

Four gifted boxers emerge to dominate the sport. Series premiere.
Episode 2

Flesh & Blood

Tommy Hearns is crowned champion. Ray Leonard battles Roberto Duran.
Episode 3

The Will to Win

Leonard retires. Duran hits bottom. Hagler battles Hearns.
Episode 4

A Champion Never Quits

It's the end of an era, but the Kings' legacy is assured. Series finale.

About this Show

The Kings

A four-part series showcasing four champions who ushered in a boxing renaissance. As the recession of the late 70s gave way to the capitalism of the 80s, the underrepresented yearned for someone to fight for them. Amidst this backdrop, Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard became the people?s champions and revitalized the sport of boxing. Through in-depth interviews and archival footage, the series showcases their incredible achievements in the ring as well as their personal battles outside of it.

SportsDocumentariesBoxingTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Inside Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2021)
Showtime Championship Boxing: Nery vs. Figueroa
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
BELLATOR MMA: Budd vs. Rubin (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
SCB: Oubaali vs. Warren
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
SCB: Donaire vs. Marquez
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
BELLATOR MMA 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
BELLATOR MMA 237: Fedor vs. Rampage (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
BELLATOR MMA 249: Cyborg vs. Blencowe (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
BELLATOR MMA 257: Nemkov vs. Davis 2 (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
BELLATOR MMA: Amosov vs. Rickels
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2019)
BELLATOR MMA 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
Mike Tyson: The Knockout
Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Showtime Championship Boxing: Ennis vs. Lipinets
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
Showtime Championship Boxing: Mayweather vs. McGregor
TV14 • Boxing, Sports • TV Series (2017)
Hoops U
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on