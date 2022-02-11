About this Show
Everything's Gonna Be All White
A deep dive into America's complicated past and present through the voices and experiences of people of color. The three-part docuseries from director and executive producer Sacha Jenkins marries humor with history as it unapologetically confronts the many facets of racism, exploitation and discrimination that have contributed to the formation of these US of A. In a nation that mostly sticks to one side of America?s history, ?the docuseries confronts the controversial issues that indelibly stain our collective red, white and blue parts.