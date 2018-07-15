WHO IS AMERICA? is a satirical half-hour series from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in his return to series television for the first time in more than a decade. In the works over the past year, the seven-episode series explores the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.more
WHO IS AMERICA? is a satirical half-hour series from comedian Sac...More
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WHO IS AMERICA? is a satirical half-hour series from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in his return to series television for the first time in more than a decade. In the works over the past year, the seven-episode series explores the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.
About this Show
Who Is America?
WHO IS AMERICA? is a satirical half-hour series from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in his return to series television for the first time in more than a decade. In the works over the past year, the seven-episode series explores the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.