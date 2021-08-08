A four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams - Bad Robot and Glen Zipper exploring our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas.more
A four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams - Bad Robot and Glen Zip...More
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A four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams - Bad Robot and Glen Zipper exploring our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas.
About this Show
UFO
A four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams - Bad Robot and Glen Zipper exploring our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas.