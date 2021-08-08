1 season available (4 episodes)

UFOUFO

TV14Documentaries • TV Series2021

A four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams - Bad Robot and Glen Zipper exploring our fa...more

A four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams - Bad Robot and Glen Zip...More

Season1
101
Episode 1

101

Has first contact already been made? Series premiere.
102
Episode 2

102

The government grows more interested in UFOs and the paranormal.
103
Episode 3

103

Is the U.S. government covering up the existence of aliens?
104
Episode 4

104

The complicated truth behind alien abductions. Series finale.
About this Show

UFO

A four-part docu-series from J.J. Abrams - Bad Robot and Glen Zipper exploring our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas.

