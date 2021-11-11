1 season available (1 episode)

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible

Kevin Garnett's remarkable career and the pivotal moments that defined it.more

Kevin Garnett's remarkable career and the pivotal moments that de...More

TVMASportsBasketballDocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE DUO BASIC
Get Hulu & Disney+, both with ads, for $9.99/mo.Get Hulu & Disney+, both with ads, for $9.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible

Kevin Garnett's remarkable career and the pivotal moments that defined it.

TVMASportsBasketballDocumentariesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Kobe Bryant's MuseTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2015)
ShaqTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
StandTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
The Best of All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen JacksonTVMA • Sports, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money FastTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Boys in BlueTVMA • Documentaries, Football • TV Series (2023)
Passion Play: Russell WestbrookTVMA • Sports, Basketball • TV Series (2021)
ATS with Kobe BryantSports, Basketball • TV Series (2020)
NYC Point GodsTVMA • Award Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Basketball County: In The WaterTVMA • Sports, Basketball • TV Series (2020)
Kareem: Minority of OneTVPG • Sports, Drama • TV Series (2015)
100%: Julian EdelmanTVMA • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Supreme TeamDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Brave New Voices 2010TV14 • Award Shows & Events, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Dreamer: Inspired by a True StoryDrama, Kids • Movie (2005)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.