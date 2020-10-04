This documentary series brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars. As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of pop culture's great laboratories with never-before-seen footage and incisive, emotional interviews with some of the biggest names in comedy.more
This documentary series brings to life the legends, heartbreak an...More
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This documentary series brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars. As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of pop culture's great laboratories with never-before-seen footage and incisive, emotional interviews with some of the biggest names in comedy.
About this Show
The Comedy Store
This documentary series brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars. As a Comedy Store alum, former stand-up comic Binder spotlights one of pop culture's great laboratories with never-before-seen footage and incisive, emotional interviews with some of the biggest names in comedy.