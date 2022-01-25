1 season available (4 episodes)

We Need to Talk About CosbyWe Need to Talk About Cosby

A revealing four-part documentary series from writer/director W. Kamau Bell offering a deeply personal exploration of Bill Cosby's descent from America's Dad to alleged sexual predator. Exploring the complex story of Cosby's life and work, Bell invites comedians, educators, journalists and Cosby survivors to have a refreshingly candid, first of its kind conversation about the man, his career and his crimes. Bell takes an unfiltered look at his legacy and the unexpected ramifications for an industry that enabled him.more

A revealing four-part documentary series from writer/director W. ...More

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

We Need to Talk About Cosby

A revealing four-part documentary series from writer/director W. Kamau Bell offering a deeply personal exploration of Bill Cosby's descent from America's Dad to alleged sexual predator. Exploring the complex story of Cosby's life and work, Bell invites comedians, educators, journalists and Cosby survivors to have a refreshingly candid, first of its kind conversation about the man, his career and his crimes. Bell takes an unfiltered look at his legacy and the unexpected ramifications for an industry that enabled him.

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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