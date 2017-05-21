I'M DYING UP HERE explores the struggles of "making it big" in the 1970's L.A. comedy scene. A group of up-and-coming comedians hone their craft at Goldie's, the hottest stand-up club in town, hoping that someone, anyone, will laugh.more
I'M DYING UP HERE explores the struggles of "making it big" in th...More
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I'M DYING UP HERE explores the struggles of "making it big" in the 1970's L.A. comedy scene. A group of up-and-coming comedians hone their craft at Goldie's, the hottest stand-up club in town, hoping that someone, anyone, will laugh.
About this Show
I'm Dying Up Here
I'M DYING UP HERE explores the struggles of "making it big" in the 1970's L.A. comedy scene. A group of up-and-coming comedians hone their craft at Goldie's, the hottest stand-up club in town, hoping that someone, anyone, will laugh.