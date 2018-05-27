This documentary series about The New York Times in the Trump era illuminates critical issues facing journalism today, and chronicles the tenacious men and women fighting for the freedom of the press and America's right to know.more
This documentary series about The New York Times in the Trump era...More
Add Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to any Hulu plan for an additional $13.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
This documentary series about The New York Times in the Trump era illuminates critical issues facing journalism today, and chronicles the tenacious men and women fighting for the freedom of the press and America's right to know.
About this Show
The Fourth Estate
This documentary series about The New York Times in the Trump era illuminates critical issues facing journalism today, and chronicles the tenacious men and women fighting for the freedom of the press and America's right to know.