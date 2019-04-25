Elizabeth Vargas investigates the disturbing issue of children who are forced into marriage in America, sitting down with women who were children when they were coerced or pressured into marriage and had no legal way to escape.more
Elizabeth Vargas investigates the disturbing issue of children wh...More
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Elizabeth Vargas investigates the disturbing issue of children who are forced into marriage in America, sitting down with women who were children when they were coerced or pressured into marriage and had no legal way to escape.
About this Show
I Was a Child Bride: The Untold Story
Elizabeth Vargas investigates the disturbing issue of children who are forced into marriage in America, sitting down with women who were children when they were coerced or pressured into marriage and had no legal way to escape.