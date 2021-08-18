1 season available (16 episodes)

I Survived a Serial KillerI Survived a Serial Killer

"I Survived a Serial Killer" documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killers. Told from the survivors' point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes. Viewers will hear from survivors of killers, including Andrew Urdiales, Richard Beasley (The Craigslist Killer), Angel Resendiz (The Railway Killer) and David Parker Ray (The Toy Box Killer.)more

"I Survived a Serial Killer" documents the harrowing, heroic stor...More

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2021
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About this Show

I Survived a Serial Killer

"I Survived a Serial Killer" documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killers. Told from the survivors' point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes. Viewers will hear from survivors of killers, including Andrew Urdiales, Richard Beasley (The Craigslist Killer), Angel Resendiz (The Railway Killer) and David Parker Ray (The Toy Box Killer.)

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2021
  • hd

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