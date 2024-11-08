1 season available (2 episodes)

Cold Case Files: The Grim SleeperCold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper

"Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper" explores the crimes of infamous serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr. who preyed on women in South Central Los Angeles over a span of 25 years.more

"Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper" explores the crimes of infamo...More

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2024
  • hd

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EpisodesCold Case Files FranchiseDetails
Cold Case FilesTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2009)
Cold Case Files: DNA SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin MurdersTalk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Cold Case Files: The Grim SleeperTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Cold Case Files: Murder in the BayouTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Cold Case Files: Dead WestTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)

About this Show

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper

"Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper" explores the crimes of infamous serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr. who preyed on women in South Central Los Angeles over a span of 25 years.

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2024
  • hd

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