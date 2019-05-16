Hannah Upp, a 32-year-old teacher, vanishes in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2017 in the chaotic days between two major hurricanes; her family and friends believe that she may be lost and wandering in a "fugue state," a rare form of temporary amnesia.more
Hannah Upp, a 32-year-old teacher, vanishes in the U.S. Virgin Is...More
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Hannah Upp, a 32-year-old teacher, vanishes in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2017 in the chaotic days between two major hurricanes; her family and friends believe that she may be lost and wandering in a "fugue state," a rare form of temporary amnesia.
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Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story
Hannah Upp, a 32-year-old teacher, vanishes in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2017 in the chaotic days between two major hurricanes; her family and friends believe that she may be lost and wandering in a "fugue state," a rare form of temporary amnesia.