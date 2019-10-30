The longest continuously filmed paranormal investigation in television history, where five paranormal investigators are locked inside the legendary Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania for two weeks to document unexplained recent reports.more
The longest continuously filmed paranormal investigation in telev...More
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The longest continuously filmed paranormal investigation in television history, where five paranormal investigators are locked inside the legendary Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania for two weeks to document unexplained recent reports.
About this Show
Worlds Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum
The longest continuously filmed paranormal investigation in television history, where five paranormal investigators are locked inside the legendary Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania for two weeks to document unexplained recent reports.