Every year, hundreds of wanted Americans flee to Mexico to evade justice, thinking once they've crossed the border, they're home free. What these fugitives don't know is that there's an elite Mexican police unit whose sole mission is to catch them. "Fugitive Hunters Mexico" follows this undercover unit as they investigate, track, and capture American fugitives.more
Every year, hundreds of wanted Americans flee to Mexico to evade ...More
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Every year, hundreds of wanted Americans flee to Mexico to evade justice, thinking once they've crossed the border, they're home free. What these fugitives don't know is that there's an elite Mexican police unit whose sole mission is to catch them. "Fugitive Hunters Mexico" follows this undercover unit as they investigate, track, and capture American fugitives.
About this Show
Fugitive Hunters Mexico
Every year, hundreds of wanted Americans flee to Mexico to evade justice, thinking once they've crossed the border, they're home free. What these fugitives don't know is that there's an elite Mexican police unit whose sole mission is to catch them. "Fugitive Hunters Mexico" follows this undercover unit as they investigate, track, and capture American fugitives.