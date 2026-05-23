Can't get enough of "20/20?" Dive deeper with Deborah Roberts, ABC News correspondents, and producers who sit down to talk all the details and behind-the-scenes moments that helped shape the story.more
Can't get enough of "20/20?" Dive deeper with Deborah Roberts, AB...More
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Can't get enough of "20/20?" Dive deeper with Deborah Roberts, ABC News correspondents, and producers who sit down to talk all the details and behind-the-scenes moments that helped shape the story.
About this Show
20/20: The After Show
Can't get enough of "20/20?" Dive deeper with Deborah Roberts, ABC News correspondents, and producers who sit down to talk all the details and behind-the-scenes moments that helped shape the story.