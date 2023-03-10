The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through her town, alongside Barry, her chill bunny bestie. Set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together, the duo navigate school, relationships, and their often-eccentric community.more
The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for ...More
Starring: Kimiko GlennH. Michael CronerJudy Greer
Creators: Lucy HeavensNic Smal
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The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through her town, alongside Barry, her chill bunny bestie. Set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together, the duo navigate school, relationships, and their often-eccentric community.
About this Show
Kiff
The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for life takes her on countless adventures through her town, alongside Barry, her chill bunny bestie. Set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together, the duo navigate school, relationships, and their often-eccentric community.