For the first time, cameras go behind the scenes at Toronto Pearson International, Canada’s biggest and busiest airport. They reveal how the airport keeps millions of passengers and thousands of planes moving, even when facing record-breaking snowstorms and extreme winter weather. Technical issues, emergencies, security breaches and passenger demands pile even more pressure on the flight schedule.more
For the first time, cameras go behind the scenes at Toronto Pears...More
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For the first time, cameras go behind the scenes at Toronto Pearson International, Canada’s biggest and busiest airport. They reveal how the airport keeps millions of passengers and thousands of planes moving, even when facing record-breaking snowstorms and extreme winter weather. Technical issues, emergencies, security breaches and passenger demands pile even more pressure on the flight schedule.
About this Show
Toronto Airport Uncovered
For the first time, cameras go behind the scenes at Toronto Pearson International, Canada’s biggest and busiest airport. They reveal how the airport keeps millions of passengers and thousands of planes moving, even when facing record-breaking snowstorms and extreme winter weather. Technical issues, emergencies, security breaches and passenger demands pile even more pressure on the flight schedule.