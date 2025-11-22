1 season available (10 episodes)

Toronto Airport UncoveredToronto Airport Uncovered

For the first time, cameras go behind the scenes at Toronto Pearson International, Canada’s biggest and busiest airport. They reveal how the airport keeps millions of passengers and thousands of planes moving, even when facing record-breaking snowstorms and extreme winter weather. Technical issues, emergencies, security breaches and passenger demands pile even more pressure on the flight schedule.more

For the first time, cameras go behind the scenes at Toronto Pears...More

Starring: Ramzey Zourob

DocuseriesDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Toronto Airport Uncovered

For the first time, cameras go behind the scenes at Toronto Pearson International, Canada’s biggest and busiest airport. They reveal how the airport keeps millions of passengers and thousands of planes moving, even when facing record-breaking snowstorms and extreme winter weather. Technical issues, emergencies, security breaches and passenger demands pile even more pressure on the flight schedule.

Starring: Ramzey Zourob

DocuseriesDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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