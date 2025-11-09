Host Wells Adams challenges teams of bakers to create jaw-dropping desserts inspired by holiday traditions and pop culture. Judges Yolanda Gampp and Jacques Torres evaluate the showstopping creations, and only the most daring bakers will win $50,000.more
Host Wells Adams challenges teams of bakers to create jaw-droppin...More
Starring: Wells AdamsJacques TorresYolanda Gampp
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Host Wells Adams challenges teams of bakers to create jaw-dropping desserts inspired by holiday traditions and pop culture. Judges Yolanda Gampp and Jacques Torres evaluate the showstopping creations, and only the most daring bakers will win $50,000.
Starring: Wells AdamsJacques TorresYolanda Gampp
About this Show
Sweet Empire: Winter Wars
Host Wells Adams challenges teams of bakers to create jaw-dropping desserts inspired by holiday traditions and pop culture. Judges Yolanda Gampp and Jacques Torres evaluate the showstopping creations, and only the most daring bakers will win $50,000.
Starring: Wells AdamsJacques TorresYolanda Gampp