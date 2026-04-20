4X20: Quick Hits is a new anthology series highlighting cannabis and the people who love it. Made up of four, twenty-minute films, each by a dope director in celebration of what is arguably the world’s most beloved plant. Executive produced by Kimmelot (Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker), with Adam M. Goldberg (America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys) overseeing each documentary.more
4X20: Quick Hits is a new anthology series highlighting cannabis ...More
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4X20: Quick Hits is a new anthology series highlighting cannabis and the people who love it. Made up of four, twenty-minute films, each by a dope director in celebration of what is arguably the world’s most beloved plant. Executive produced by Kimmelot (Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker), with Adam M. Goldberg (America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys) overseeing each documentary.
About this Show
4x20: Quick Hits
4X20: Quick Hits is a new anthology series highlighting cannabis and the people who love it. Made up of four, twenty-minute films, each by a dope director in celebration of what is arguably the world’s most beloved plant. Executive produced by Kimmelot (Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker), with Adam M. Goldberg (America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys) overseeing each documentary.