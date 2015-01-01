1 season available (10 episodes)

Agatha Christie's Partners in CrimeAgatha Christie's Partners in Crime

Crime series based on Agatha Christie's stories about elegant sleuths Tommy and Tuppence Beresford.more

Crime series based on Agatha Christie's stories about elegant sle...More

TVPGMysteryTV Series1983

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About this Show

Agatha Christie's Partners in Crime

Crime series based on Agatha Christie's stories about elegant sleuths Tommy and Tuppence Beresford.

TVPGMysteryTV Series1983

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