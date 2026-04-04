In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of the children who sunder day and night, twins Yuru and Asa, to rule over these powerful entities.more
In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos ...More
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In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of the children who sunder day and night, twins Yuru and Asa, to rule over these powerful entities.
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Daemons of the Shadow Realm
In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of the children who sunder day and night, twins Yuru and Asa, to rule over these powerful entities.