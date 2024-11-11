1 season available (8 episodes)

Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)

In Paris, sisters Alexia, Tam and Sylia reunite after years apart when a painting once owned by their father—who vanished in a mysterious fire a decade earlier—reappears at an exhibition at the Eiffel Tower. Determined to uncover the truth, they risk everything to steal it. Assigned to catch the elusive thieves is Inspector Quentin Chapuis, unaware that one of them is Tam, the woman he loves. As they balance their personal lives and daring heists, the sisters become the legendary Cats Eyes.more

In Paris, sisters Alexia, Tam and Sylia reunite after years apart...More

TVMAInternationalActionMystery
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesWatch in FrenchDetails
Cat's EyesInternational, Action • TV Series

About this Show

Cat's Eyes (Eng Dub)

In Paris, sisters Alexia, Tam and Sylia reunite after years apart when a painting once owned by their father—who vanished in a mysterious fire a decade earlier—reappears at an exhibition at the Eiffel Tower. Determined to uncover the truth, they risk everything to steal it. Assigned to catch the elusive thieves is Inspector Quentin Chapuis, unaware that one of them is Tam, the woman he loves. As they balance their personal lives and daring heists, the sisters become the legendary Cats Eyes.

TVMAInternationalActionMystery
  • 5.1
  • hd

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