1 season available (6 episodes)

Ancient Structures: Secrets RevealedAncient Structures: Secrets Revealed

Throughout history, ancient civilizations erected structures that continue to inspire awe and wonder. But how did they do it? And what secrets lie hidden within the walls of these incredible monuments? Archaeological finds and new technologies reveal clues to these long-enduring mysteries. How did the Celts build Newgrange to last? How do Mayan pyramids, like those found at El Castillo, hold clues to an ancient civilization’s advanced understanding of the cosmos? As ancient edifices reveal design almost beyond comprehension, does captivating geometry like that found at the Chand Baori stepwell hint at otherworldly interference? From the iconic arches of Rome’s Colosseum to a fortress perched atop a remote volcano in Sri Lanka, what ancient secrets can be revealed about the ancient structures that have shaped our world?more

Throughout history, ancient civilizations erected structures that...More

Starring: Mia Fothergill

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Ancient Structures: Secrets Revealed

Throughout history, ancient civilizations erected structures that continue to inspire awe and wonder. But how did they do it? And what secrets lie hidden within the walls of these incredible monuments? Archaeological finds and new technologies reveal clues to these long-enduring mysteries. How did the Celts build Newgrange to last? How do Mayan pyramids, like those found at El Castillo, hold clues to an ancient civilization’s advanced understanding of the cosmos? As ancient edifices reveal design almost beyond comprehension, does captivating geometry like that found at the Chand Baori stepwell hint at otherworldly interference? From the iconic arches of Rome’s Colosseum to a fortress perched atop a remote volcano in Sri Lanka, what ancient secrets can be revealed about the ancient structures that have shaped our world?

Starring: Mia Fothergill

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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