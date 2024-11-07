1 season available (8 episodes)

Yukon RescueYukon Rescue

As calls for help roll in, brave and resourceful first responders must overcome a slew of threats — from avalanches and wildfires to flash floods and ferocious predators. In historic Dawson City, the volunteer-run fire department is the only line of defense for the tight-knit community. Along the Klondike Highway, a helicopter crew armed with explosives races to keep up with avalanches endangering critical access to ports in Alaska, while First Nations Land Guardians keep a watchful eye on the vital balance between species and the environment in their communities. Battling vast distances, scarce supplies, extreme temperatures and an unforgiving landscape, Yukon Rescue’s first responders put it all on the line to get the job done.more

As calls for help roll in, brave and resourceful first responders...More

Starring: Michael Daingerfield

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Yukon Rescue

As calls for help roll in, brave and resourceful first responders must overcome a slew of threats — from avalanches and wildfires to flash floods and ferocious predators. In historic Dawson City, the volunteer-run fire department is the only line of defense for the tight-knit community. Along the Klondike Highway, a helicopter crew armed with explosives races to keep up with avalanches endangering critical access to ports in Alaska, while First Nations Land Guardians keep a watchful eye on the vital balance between species and the environment in their communities. Battling vast distances, scarce supplies, extreme temperatures and an unforgiving landscape, Yukon Rescue’s first responders put it all on the line to get the job done.

Starring: Michael Daingerfield

TV14DocumentariesBiographyTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

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