1 season available (1 episode)

Get Real House LiveGet Real House Live

Step inside Hulu’s Realityverse with Hulu’s “Get Real House Live”! This live event will give fans front-row access to major announcements, exclusive first looks and surprise talent moments as they happen. All your favorite stars from Hulu’s hottest reality series are coming together under one roof for an unforgettable afternoon of can’t-miss moments. This is a livestream event that is unfiltered. It is intended only for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Replay to be made available after live event.more

Step inside Hulu’s Realityverse with Hulu’s “Get Real House Live”...More

TVMACelebrity and GossipTalk & InterviewRealityTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Get Real House Live

Step inside Hulu’s Realityverse with Hulu’s “Get Real House Live”! This live event will give fans front-row access to major announcements, exclusive first looks and surprise talent moments as they happen. All your favorite stars from Hulu’s hottest reality series are coming together under one roof for an unforgettable afternoon of can’t-miss moments. This is a livestream event that is unfiltered. It is intended only for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Replay to be made available after live event.

TVMACelebrity and GossipTalk & InterviewRealityTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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