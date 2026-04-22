Step inside Hulu’s Realityverse with Hulu’s “Get Real House Live”! This live event will give fans front-row access to major announcements, exclusive first looks and surprise talent moments as they happen. All your favorite stars from Hulu’s hottest reality series are coming together under one roof for an unforgettable afternoon of can’t-miss moments. This is a livestream event that is unfiltered. It is intended only for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Replay to be made available after live event.more
Step inside Hulu’s Realityverse with Hulu’s “Get Real House Live”...More
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Step inside Hulu’s Realityverse with Hulu’s “Get Real House Live”! This live event will give fans front-row access to major announcements, exclusive first looks and surprise talent moments as they happen. All your favorite stars from Hulu’s hottest reality series are coming together under one roof for an unforgettable afternoon of can’t-miss moments. This is a livestream event that is unfiltered. It is intended only for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Replay to be made available after live event.
About this Show
Get Real House Live
Step inside Hulu’s Realityverse with Hulu’s “Get Real House Live”! This live event will give fans front-row access to major announcements, exclusive first looks and surprise talent moments as they happen. All your favorite stars from Hulu’s hottest reality series are coming together under one roof for an unforgettable afternoon of can’t-miss moments. This is a livestream event that is unfiltered. It is intended only for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Replay to be made available after live event.